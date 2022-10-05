SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana announced Wednesday a community reading of of “Ella Enchanted” by Gail Carson Levine for the Big Read project.
There will be 1,000 copies available free of charge at select locations in Southern Indiana. The community reading will lead up to a viewing of the movie Ella Enchanted at the Harrison County Public Library in Corydon on Oct. 15.
The Big Read campaign encourages parents to get their kids to read the selected book together. The book will also be available in all the libraries in Southern Indiana and will be available as a digital download and audio book.
“We are thrilled to kick off the SoIN Big Read with our partners, The Floyd County Library, Jeffersonville Township Public Library, Harrison County Public Library, Jeffersonville Public Art Commission, and Community Action of Southern Indiana,” said AASI Executive Director Brian Bell. “The SoIN Big Read will promote a regional community reading event of 'Ella Enchanted.'”
AASI has teamed up with Donna Shaw, the owner of MiniMaples Studio, by commissioning models made of key parts in the story.
“I do a lot of book-themed dioramas for the community and I had so much fun doing the 'Ella Enchanted' course,” Shaw said. “I listened to audiobooks while I’m working so that I’m getting all the details right, like even like the fact that her dress is midnight blue with white ribbon, that was in the book.”
The model they unveiled at Wednesday’s event was inspired from a part in the book where it is Ella’s fifth birthday, and she cannot stop eating her birthday cake because she was trapped under a curse. The curse forces her to do anything someone tells her to do, so she was forced to eat her cake nonstop.
Shaw usually sculpts animals when she makes art, so making humans was a new experience for her.
“I love sculpting expressions,” Shaw said. “I actually asked my daughter if her eyes are gonna look really surprised and she’s like ‘her eyes should be on the fork’ because she can’t stop it going into the cake and putting it in her mouth.”
The dioramas will be on display at the local libraries as part of the Big Read. To learn more about the Big Read and the libraries associated with it, go to the website soinbigread.com.
