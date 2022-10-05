SOUTHERN INDIANA — Academy Sports + Outdoors, a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, will open its 63,000 square-foot Jeffersonville store this week.
Located at 1600 Veterans Parkway, in Jeffersonville Town Center, the store brings an assortment of sports and outdoors merchandise to the area. Academy will host grand opening festivities Friday through Sunday. Throughout the weekend, customers can look forward to exclusive deals, giveaways, meet and greet appearances, activations by brands sold at Academy, food truck samples and take advantage of great prices ahead of the holiday season.
“Academy Sports + Outdoors is excited to serve the Jeffersonville and Clarksville communities and provide customers the gear that makes having fun easy and affordable,” said Sam Johnson, Academy’s executive vice president of retail operations, in a news release.
“We look forward to helping the customers explore their sports and outdoor passions, whether that is biking across Big Four Bridge, taking a hike in Clark State Forest or gearing up for the next hunting season. Academy provides a convenient location that offers top brands, outstanding value, and excellent customer service.”
For more information regarding grand opening events and deals visit academy.com/jeffersonville or text JEFFERSONVILLE to 22369.
Individuals interested in careers at Academy can visit careers.academy.com to apply for open positions.
Wild Eggs New Albany open for business
On Friday, representatives from Wild Eggs and One Southern Indiana will gather at 223 W. Fifth St. for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the New Albany location. The event will take place at 11 a.m.
Wild Eggs is a locally owned eatery that opened its first location in 2007. Their mission is to serve up elevated, unique dishes for breakfast, brunch, and lunch that everyone can enjoy together.
Wild Eggs officially opened its New Albany location on Monday in the former Daisy’s Country Cooking building.
“We are excited to bring Wild Eggs to New Albany. Joining the New Albany community has been a goal for us for a long time. The strong growth in the area certainly makes it an attractive market and one that we feel will complement our operation in Jeffersonville," said Bill Stenzhorn, President of Wild Eggs.
Hours of operation are 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
