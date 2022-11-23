SOUTHERN INDIANA — Anyone working on holiday shopping this weekend can support Southern Indiana businesses on Small Business Saturday.
People in Clark and Floyd counties are getting ready to help customers and are offering sweet deals to shoppers who choose to support local.
Simply Rooted: 213 Pearl St., New Albany
It’s a jungle of tropical plants at Simply Rooted plant shop, but the vegetation is artfully displayed, easily explained and diverse.
A house fire that displaced owner Kristin Singogo and her family from their historic home in New Albany isn’t stopping her from sharing her passion.
Located inside Kozy Kandles in downtown New Albany, Singogo has more than 100 plants on display and there’s something for everyone, at every price point.
She said she wants to share her love of plants and she offers everything from starter plants to more rare findings.
“Like a lot of people, back in the pandemic, I am the mom of toddlers so I had an infant and a toddler at the time and was going stir crazy,” she said. “And I was like, I need a hobby, I need something to do. So I started an outdoor garden and got into house plants. There’s something so healing and there’s something so magical about getting you hands dirty and just doing something active.”
Singogo said many of her plants were spared in the fire.
Her space at Kozy Kandles is filled with Hoyas, spider plants, small cactuses and more. Smaller plants start at around $5 while more rare plants are more expensive.
Each plant comes with specific care instructions and guests are welcome to come to Singogo with any questions.
”There’s something really calming about caring for plants,” she said. “It’s like my form of self-care.”
Broken Town Granola: 216 Pearl St., New Albany
Ryan Juodikis is working on the Raspberry Danish flavor of Broken Town Granola at MESA Kitchen in New Albany on Wednesday morning.
He sells his granola, which comes in unique flavors like Lavender Hummingbird Cake, Raspberry Danish and Whiskey Walnut at the New Albany Farmers Market and will be at the Logan Street Market in Louisville this weekend.
Juodikis said he’d been planning his granola business since 2014 and started making the recipes himself this past spring.
Granola makes for a unique gift, especially since Broken Town offers flavors that aren’t easy to find.
”It’s unique, it’s something you can’t find many other places, and it’s food and it’s a gift you can give,” he said. “And they can enjoy it and not take up space in their house forever.”
Royal Couture Treats: 216 Pearl St., New Albany
Royal Couture Treats bakery owner Minniequa Johnson is getting ready to open her new space at MESA Kitchen in New Albany and is forgoing Thanksgiving to get everything done.
Johnson moved her bakery from Green Tree Mall to the spot in downtown New Albany this week.
She will be selling her popular brownies, oatmeal cream pies, cupcakes and hot cocoa bombs at MESA this weekend.
“The number one thing I’ve learned is people are wanting the whole package, the whole gift set (for the holidays),” she said. “I do the hot cocoa bomb in a gift mug. You get your mug, fuzzy socks and a chocolate stirring spoon. I package that for $17 or two for $30.”
She will also be offering her popular hot chocolate bombs for $7 each this weekend or four for $25.
Johnson is ambitious and upbeat as always when she talks about her new location and said the bakery business is currently facing increasing prices on items like butter and eggs.
“Once we got out of COVID we thought, we got this, but then guess what, inflation,” she said. “So inflation is what we are battling now.”
Tru Bliss Boutique: 420 Spring St., Jeffersonville
Downtown Jeffersonville’s Holiday Open House earlier this month was a great day of business for Tru Bliss Boutique and owner Yakera Lawson Fowler said she can’t wait for Small Business Saturday.
“Open House was phenomenal this year it was one of my best,” she said. “I’ve been here for 4.5 years and it’s one of my best since I’ve been here.”
She said events that bring customers into downtown Jeffersonville really help locally owned businesses.
“It just gets people together. You kind of get relationships with these people, your customers,” she said. “It’s just a fun time to come down to shop and support us and the town.”
Tru Bliss will be offering its candy cane QR code coupons this weekend and people will be able to scan the code to find out if they get a percentage off an item or a free gift.
Lawson Fowler said she has clothing, accessories and home items for people of all ages at her store.
“I feel like when we do things like Open House and Small Business Saturday, people come together and support small business,” she said. “Come out and shop and let’s have some fun.”
Benton Fine Jewelry: 135 W. Court Ave., Jeffersonville
The insides of the jewelry cases at Benton Fine Jewelry in downtown Jeffersonville are shining ahead of Small Business Saturday.
All in-stock jewelry will be 20% off for the event, owner Jim Benton said.
“I really liked several years ago when American Express jumped on board with it,” Benton said. “There’s a lot of customers who appreciate going into a hometown or mom and pop type of stores.”
Benton offers customers good service and a personal touch to fixes, fittings and more. The family owned business has been around for decades.
“When we sell an item we check and clean it regularly,” he said. “We do lifetime battery replacement for watches. If you purchase a ring from us the first sizing is done free. There’s a lot of small extras small businesses offer that big box stores or chains don’t.”
Diamond earring studs are a popular item around the holidays at the shop and Benton said they have them in all sizes.
“We carry all forms of genuine colored stones and gold and silver items,” he said. “We have a pretty good array of jewelry.”
