SOUTHERN INDIANA — Two days after the filing period opened for candidates in Indiana, delegate and precinct committee person seats have started to get attention.
As of Wednesday only two candidates had filed for office in Clark County — Kevin Vissing, seeking a third term on the Clark County Council, and A.D. Stonecipher, running for Republican state delegate in District 2.
This year, all Democratic state delegates in Clark County will be at-large. With the Republican seats, 10 will be at-large and there will be eight each in three districts, the boundaries matching that of the Clark County Commissioners.
Other candidates that had filed as of the end of the day Friday:
Clark County Commissioners Connie Sellers (District 1) and Jack Coffman (District 2) officially filed their candidacy Friday; they both previously told the News and Tribune they intended to. Both also filed for Republican state delegate at-large seats; Sellers is also vying to be a precinct committee person.
Precinct committee person filings — Donald S. Growe for Jeff 20, Richard William Reynolds for Carr 1, William "Billy" Scott for Jeff 20, Jeffrey M Donayel for Jeff 40, Kasey Noel for Utica 1, Jamey Noel for Utica 2 and Patrick Williams for Monroe 1.
Republican state delegate filings — A.D. Stonecipher for District 2, Richard William Reynolds for District 2, Jeffrey Donayel for District 1, Kasey Noel for District 1 and Jamey Noel at-large.
Democratic Ind. State Rep. for District for 71 Rita Fleming and Ind. Republican State Rep. District 72 Ed Clere both confirmed their intent to run for re-election, although as of Friday afternoon, nether had filed their candidacy officially. Candidates have until Feb. 7 to file.
"It is just such an honor to represent the people in this district and I feel like I have listened to them and I have tried to enact some policies that are in their best interest," Fleming, who said she will file soon for her second term, said. She added that she wants to continue to work with others at the statehouse who put the people of Indiana first.
"I have learned that people at the state level want to work together and really want to work together for Hoosiers," she said.
FLOYD COUNTY
Only five candidates had filed for candidacy in Floyd County by the end of the day Friday:
John Schellenberger, who is seeking a second term as Floyd County Commissioner in District 2, officially filed his candidacy this week. Jeffrey Eastridge, who filed this week, will also be vying for District 2. Bill Fender is the only candidate to officially file for Floyd County Council at-large.
Maria Granger, Judge of Floyd County Indiana Superior Court 3 since 2009, has filed to run for the office again. Anthony Oxendine, owner of Spring Valley Funeral Home, filed to run for Floyd County Coroner.
