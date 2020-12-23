SOUTHERN INDIANA — The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the holiday season at local churches during one of the busiest times of year, whether the churches are offering in-person or virtual Christmas services.
The News and Tribune spoke with several church leaders in Southern Indiana to discuss how they have adapted their Christmas services during the pandemic.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Jeffersonville has not reopened for in-person services during the pandemic, and like the rest of its services, its Christmas Eve service will be virtual.
Jim Stanton, deacon at St. Paul’s, said the church has been using Facebook Live for its services throughout the year and a pre-recorded Christmas Eve service will be available on YouTube at noon Thursday.
Stanton said the church is following guidelines from its diocese by continuing virtual-only services, and he notes that there are many people in the high-risk category at the church.
The church has used Advent as a time to connect with the congregation, and it provided gift bags for members with candles for Christmas Eve and worship materials for the Christmas season.
Normally, the church would have a couple of Christmas Eve services with a large attendance. They would be “intimate, warm” services with the lighting of candles in the church, Stanton said.
“Each family member could actually tune in tomorrow as we celebrate on Christmas Eve and light their candles at home,” he said. “We’ll at least try to have that little bit of intimacy and little bit of connection.”
In addition to church leaders, members of the congregation have played a major role in leading church service during the virtual services. Stanton believes that St. Paul’s can emerge from the pandemic “different, but stronger,” he said.
“I just hope that we can weather this and redefine ourselves and come back with renewed energy, even if it’s a different view than we have of ourselves now,” Stanton said.
MAKING ADJUSTMENTS
At St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Albany, in-person Mass will be offered this Christmas, but it will look different from previous years, and the church has added an additional service this year.
Friar Mark Weaver of St. Mary’s says the downtown New Albany church has been implementing many safety protocols since reopening after the shutdown.
The church has been using only every other pew, and the seating is arranged so there is six feet of distance between people outside the same household. Only one family can enter or exit at a time, and the church has made a number of other adjustments to Mass, including avoiding community singing.
The English Mass will take place at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Christmas Eve. St. Mary’s added an additional Christmas Eve Mass in Spanish. There will be one at 6 p.m. and one at 8 p.m.
The 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Christmas Eve Masses will be streamed on Facebook Live. Overflow seating at the 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Mass will be used to allow for social distancing with the services livestreamed in the cafeteria during those times.
On Christmas, in-person Mass will take place at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
“Just recently, the numbers of people who come to Mass have been less,” Weaver said. “I think people are just being very cautious. I think between people being very cautious, some of our people going out of town, the additional Mass we’re including and also the overflow area — I think we’re OK.”
Weaver said people are asked to wear a mask and keep their distance, and parishioners at higher risk are not expected to come to Mass in-person.
“A lot of people say they need to be together as a parish family, and a lot of people are expressing that very powerfully,’ Weaver said. “People are talking about the need to receive the Body of Christ in Communion.”
During a difficult year, seeking healing and peace are among Weaver’s main focuses this Christmas season.
“It’s not only the sacrifice of the pandemic and the economic problems that people have faced, but also the political situation,” he said. “We just need a lot of healing in our community, and we need a lot of peace, which we see that Christ came to bring.”
A MESSAGE OF HOPE
At St. Mark’s United Church of Christ in downtown New Albany, the Christmas service will be virtual-only, according to Senior Pastor John Manzo.
“For a while, we went back to doing in-person hybrid worship, but now we’re doing everything remote again,” he said. “We did a major upgrade on our ability to do remote broadcasting, and by doing that, we’ve been able to do remote stuff pretty well.”
Although the services are usually live-streamed, the church’s Christmas service has been pre-recorded, and it has been edited to include musical performances from past Christmas services.
Manzo said his top priority is keeping people safe, and he wants to make sure he’s not putting anyone in his congregation at risk.
“I think we’re starting to see that there are hopes with the vaccine,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the the day when everyone can come back safely. There are a lot of older people in church — I am one of the older people in church, and I just want to make sure when we come together we can do it safely.”
He hopes to send a message of hope to his congregation during a difficult holiday season.
“We might be in darkness now, but there is a star in the sky, and there is hope,” Manzo said.
