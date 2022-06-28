SOUTHERN INDIANA — The end of Roe v. Wade has been a major topic of conversation among local church congregations since the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision last Friday.
At this weekend’s services, church leaders across Southern Indiana expressed a variety of views about the Supreme Court’s decision to remove federal protections for abortion rights. Indiana lawmakers are expected to consider enacting abortion restrictions at a special legislative session on July 6 in Indianapolis.
John Sterrett, senior pastor at St. Mark’s United Church of Christ in downtown New Albany, said when he heard about the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, he thought about his congregation and the tough conversations that might follow.
Sterrett describes St Mark’s as a “purple church,” saying the congregation is comprised of people with varying political parties, including members who may have opposing views on abortion.
There has been plenty of conversation among his congregation since the news broke that abortion is not longer protected as a federal right, but he was pleased to see that church members showed a “willingness to engage with one another.”
“There’s a lot of anger from folks that are on both sides of this particular issue,” he said. “There’s a lot of anger in the country, and to continue to try and legislate our ways out of anger seems pointless. This is an opportunity once again for us to be reminded that we need to engage more deeply with each other and spend some time sitting down and actually talking about what divides us.”
Nathan Millican, lead pastor of Graceland Baptist Church, said he is encouraged by the Supreme Court’s decision, and he talked about the overturning of Roe v. Wade in his Sunday sermons. The church has locations in both New Albany and Palmyra.
“I just talked about as a Christian, our solemn duty is to understand that God gives privilege and authority and leadership and influence and resources for the purposes of many ways of being an advocate for the defenseless, particularly those that don’t have a voice, the unborn,” he said.
Millican said many in the congregation voiced their support for the removal of federal protections for abortion, saying there was applause and “words of encouragement.” He said “injustices can be righted,” and he feels that the Dobbs decision is a “watershed moment.”
Graceland has a “long history of being involved in pro-life movements,” he said. He notes that the church wants “to be loving in terms of speaking truth about what we believe.”
“It’s really probably one of the most momentous decisions, either if you’re for or against it — there’s lots of volatility on both sides,” he said. “So I announced this during service, and it ended with, 'hey, this may land hard on your heart because you know somebody (who has had an abortion) or you’ve gone through this yourself.' We want to talk with people, we want to love people, we want to be compassionate.”
On Sunday, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in New Albany presented a “service of lament" in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The service was a “safe space" for community members of all faiths and traditions.
Allan Wallace, rector at St. Paul’s, emphasizes that the Episcopal Church supports reproductive rights, including the right to an abortion.
In 2018, the General Convention of the Episcopal Churches stated that equitable access to women’s health care is "an integral part of a woman’s struggle to assert her dignity and worth as a human being,” including reproductive health procedures.
“Women will now struggle to find access to appropriate health care for the reproductive needs they have,” Wallace said. “The service was really a service of lament, for people to come together and be in place that is safe for them to feel sad, to feel fear, to feel anxiety, to feel worry — whether they are directly affected or not. It’s likely someone they know or love or someone that they will know or love will be affected by this being overturned.”
Wallace said members of his congregation have expressed concerns about “reproductive health care access for all women moving forward.” He is seeing a lot of anxiety as “people don’t know exactly what comes next.”
“People are fearful there won’t be adequate resources for people making tough decisions,” he said. “All these decisions are complete and hard to make…I believe people should be able to journey with their family, health care provider and — if they have a church — their church community, as they work toward decisions about their reproductive health care.”
Joe Feltz, pastor at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in New Albany, was relieved to hear about the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, emphasizing the Catholic Church’s stance against abortion.
“I’ve embraced the pro-life stance of the Catholic Church and the understanding that all human life is precious from conception on to natural death, and from a personal standpoint, I’m very relieved to see that,” he said. "I was also more relieved than jubilant, because I know there’s so much work ahead of us.”
Feltz said he views the end of Roe v. Wade as an “important step,” but he believes it’s “truly about the conversion of hearts” to “understand just how precious each human life is.”
He said he has heard less conversation within the church community than he expected about the Supreme Court decision, but he noted that during Mass over the weekend, he invited parishioners of the church to offer “prayers of thanksgiving” and to pray for women facing crisis pregnancies.
The national United Church of Christ denomination supports abortion rights and has criticized the Supreme Court's decision. In Sterrett's sermon, he focused specifically on overcoming division related to issues such as abortion.
He wants to emphasize his “personal belief that far more unites us than divides us,” saying "we’re just not talking about those things.”
“It seems far more expedient to highlight the divisions than talk about what unites us,” he said. “I’m not sure why it’s easier to be angry than be hopeful, but that seems to be the mood of the world. I think as Christians we’re called to not follow the mood of the world, but to engage, and in hard times, it’s more important than ever.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.