SOUTHERN INDIANA — Over $70 million will be awarded to local governments in Clark County and Floyd County as President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act on Thursday.
Included in the $1.9 trillion federal plan is $350 billion in aid for states, cities and counties. Those funds can be used for public safety expenses and other budgetary items, though local officials said Thursday they're unsure of all the specifics in terms of how the money can be spent.
Multiple city and county officials confirmed they'd heard that the funding could be coming down the pipeline, but they declined to comment until they know more details.
Unlike the CARES Act from 2020, county and city governments won't have to apply for state approval for funding. States are also getting money through the latest pandemic relief package, but the local government funding will be awarded directly to communities.
Indiana will receive over $5.8 billion with about half of the amount going to cities, towns and counties.
Based on the funding numbers approved by the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform for the package, Clark County government will receive $22.94 million and Floyd County $15.23 million.
Separate from those amounts, New Albany will receive $16.83 million, Jeffersonville $10.03 million, Clarksville $4.49 million, Sellersburg $1.86 million and Charlestown $1.74 million.
Other local towns including Greenville, Georgetown and Utica are also slated to receive funding.
Putting $350 billion in the American Rescue Plan for states and local governments was a point of contention between Democrats and Republicans, with some arguing the funding was excessive and wasteful.
Hundreds of mayors including New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan, a Democrat, signed a letter encouraging Congress to keep the direct aid in the relief package, which also includes payments to individuals and schools.
After the House approved the amended version of the act Wednesday, Clarence Anthony, executive director and CEO of the National League of Cities, issued a statement praising Congress for passing the measure.
“Our communities are one step closer to protecting our front-line and emergency personnel, and helping our residents and local businesses recover from this pandemic,” Anthony said.
“A year into the pandemic, local leaders have done everything in their power to protect more than 200 million Americans living in our cities, towns and villages from the destructive public health and economic impacts of COVID-19.”
Municipal officials have worked tirelessly to deliver critical services during the pandemic while grappling with budget shortfalls and ongoing uncertainty about the future of local finances, Anthony added.
“We are pleased that Congress has helped deliver the support and clarity they have been calling for since the pandemic began,” he said.
