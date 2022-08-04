SOUTHERN INDIANA — Members of a local climate change advocacy group are praising the agreement between U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that could lead to the inclusion of new energy policies in this year’s budget reconciliation bill.
Labeled the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the legislation includes incentives and investments that Senate Democrats tout will reduce carbon emissions by roughly 40% by 2030.
A deal between Democrats Manchin and Schumer allowing the legislation to move forward was announced last week. Democrats claim the act will invest $300 billion into deficit reduction and $369 billion into energy security and climate change without raising taxes on small businesses or families earning $400,000 or less annually, which was a sticking point for Manchin.
President Joe Biden urged lawmakers to approve the act Thursday, and the legislation is also supported by the Southern Indiana chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, or CCL.
“Our volunteers in Indiana have spent the last 12 months pushing Congress to be as ambitious as possible on climate policies in this reconciliation package and stand alone legislation,” said Heather Swinney co-leader of the Southern Indiana chapter of CCL. “Many Hoosiers and Americans see climate and its impacts as a top priority. It’s great to see Congress being responsive to constituents. We are thrilled that climate policy is looking likely this Congress.”
Incentives included in the measure that could lead to lower utility costs are particularly important to Hoosiers with companies like Duke Energy requesting rate increases, CCL members stated in a Thursday news release.
“Here in Indiana, we’ve experienced many extreme heat days and have witnessed dangerous extreme weather patterns in Kentucky, like the horrific floods that just ripped through Eastern Kentucky,” Swinney said. “We know that lowering the emissions warming our world is vital to slow the climate extremes we are seeing close to home and all around the world.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.