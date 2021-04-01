NEW ALBANY — The feeling of relief was palpable in the room, and it also showed on Korrion Symonette’s face.
After three months of training and instruction, and a lifetime of encouragement from her parents, the Jeffersonville native heard the words that made the effort worth the while.
“You have passed both of your tests,” the instructor said.
Symonette’s reaction was shared by several women Thursday as they cleared the hurdles to obtain certified nurse assisting certifications. Even the masks they wore couldn't hide their smiles.
“I’m just very, very excited for this journey,” Symonette said. “I have a long line of nurses in the family, so it was one of those things that’s like a rite of passage.”
It’s also a stepping stone for Symonette, who plans on furthering her education to garner additional nursing certifications.
The CNA program is among the certifications offered by River Valley Resources through the Indiana Adult Education initiative. Other offerings include welding and commercial truck driving certifications as well as apprenticeship opportunities and English language learning classes, and River Valley also provides career counseling.
Those who meet the qualifications can receive free training through grants.
The group that graduated the CNA program in New Albany was special because of how much it had to endure in terms of schedule changes and other issues related to the pandemic, said Wendy McCarty, workforce development coordinator for River Valley.
“It’s been a true joy. We’ve seen students from all sorts of situations. Some very smooth situations, some really tough situations, and we have seen a group of students who are overcomers,” she said. “They’ve overcome a lot of challenges, and it’s just an amazing group of women.”
Partnerships are key to Indiana Adult Education, and the CNA class featured professional instruction from Teresa Headington, a registered nurse and recruiter at Guerin Woods Senior Center in Georgetown.
Some of the program graduates are employed at Guerin Woods, or could land a job there, while others plan on seeking employment elsewhere. There’s ample need for nurses and aides, and the most recent class of River Valley CNAs proved during their training that they’re ready for the next step, Headington said.
“They’re very tenacious, very self-driven and self-assertive,” she said. “They’ll move forward in life.”
Thursday brought the final steps for certification. Two tests are administered by an Ivy Tech Community College certified instructor. There’s a written exam followed by a hands-on scenario in which the instructor gives the student a hypothetical medical diagnosis for a patient, and then the trainee must follow protocols and meet the required duties.
Though the patient is a dummy, the scenarios reflect what a CNA would face on a normal work day. The instructor has an extensive checklist and the student must meet the requirements to pass the test.
“I feel accomplished and proud of myself,” said Floyd County resident Hannah Traughber after passing both tests. “Especially with everything that’s happened over the past few years, it’s a great accomplishment.”
Seeing students celebrate after earning a certification is one reason why the program is so rewarding for McCarty.
“Adult education is a new beginning for a lot of adult learners,” she said. “It allows for many different types of training, career planning and navigation. It’s just a new start, and it’s completely free.”
Traughber stayed around after receiving her paperwork to find out if her fellow student, Joanna Leadingham, had also passed the tests. The two embraced after Leadingham emerged with her certification in hand.
Leadingham started her employment at Guerin Woods in February and said her only regret is not obtaining her CNA certification earlier in life. She said it’s a rewarding profession, but those interested in nursing have to realize the seriousness of the calling.
“You have to want to help people,” she said. “You can’t just show up for a paycheck.”
Tiffany Hedrick had intended on obtaining her CNA certification through Prosser Career Education Center, but life took her in a different direction. Sixteen years later, she completed that goal she had as a teenager.
Like Leadingham, she said nursing is a special profession.
“You have to want to help people. It’s something you have to have a knack for,” Hedrick said.
The next CNA class is to begin in New Albany on April 12.
“I feel like adult education is the treasure box that many in our community have not yet found,” McCarty said. “It offers a lot of resources and services. We see students’ confidence levels increase significantly when they realize what they can do.”
There are six Southern Indiana offices serving the Region 10 area, and the New Albany location is at the Anchor Building at 800 E. Eighth St. In-person and virtual classes are available. For more information, call 800-262-6017, or go to www.facebook.com/RVRAdultEd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.