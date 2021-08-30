Since she was a child Merina Martin always wanted to be a nurse, and she was finally given the opportunity to begin her journey in health care with the certified nursing assistant (CNA) program at River Valley Resources.
It was not until she had to quit her job to take care of her late husband that Martin realized she finally had the time to follow along with her childhood dream.
“My husband passed away last year. When he got sick I stayed home, I took care of him. When I was in my 20s, I wanted to be a CNA but I had children so I couldn’t do it,” Martin said, “After he passed away my son encouraged me to go ahead and take CNA classes.”
Martin, along with several other incoming students, continued their journey toward being a CNA on Monday with a job fair at Anchor Building in New Albany. The job fair introduced the students to local employers that they could potentially do their 75 clinical hours with near the end of the six-week program.
The two employers at Monday’s job fair were Providence Retirement Home in New Albany and The Villas of Guerin Woods in Georgetown.
The job fair proved helpful for Felicia Ludlow who was able to get an interview with the director of Providence Retirement Home, where she hopes to be able to complete her clinical hours.
While Ludlow was initially undecided that this was the right time to take the CNA class, she noticed that recently there have been many things happening around her that point to health care.
“I just decided to go ahead and take a leap and see how far I can go,” Ludlow said.
Wendy McCarty, River Valley’s workforce development coordinator, said that there are now five local employers that are participating in the CNA program. Of the five, four are employing students from the current CNA class.
Lex Ann Kaiser has worked in health care for 20 years and just started as the CNA instructor for River Valley Resources in June and will be seeing her first class take their state board testing Wednesday.
“It’s really a beautiful thing to kind of watch them start out,” Kaiser said, “I love teaching CNAs because they are fresh into health care, they’re just getting started out and they want to learn.”
The class of students at the job fair on Monday will start their CNA training with Kaiser on Sept. 13.
Along with CNA training the six-week course will include basic adult education. McCarty said that they offer a broad area of services to their students including career planning and navigation and help with financial aid.
“This is a good place for people to start, because a lot of folks they’re out there and they just need a little boost, they need some help just getting started and I think this program is the way to do that,” Kaiser said.
“Our teachers are here because they want to be, because they truly care for the students,” McCarty said, “Students can sense that when they walk in our classroom.”
The information session for the next CNA training class is on Sept. 27 at 800 E. 8th Street on the second floor. Any adult interested is welcome to join. McCarty also noted that any local employer interested in partnering with the CNA program can reach out to the group on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.