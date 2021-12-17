SOUTHERN INDIANA — Friday morning a group of volunteers left Georgetown Township Fire Station to haul truckloads of donations to Western Kentucky to aid victims of the Dec. 11 tornado.
The volunteers made two stops to unload donations, first in Dawson Springs, Ky. and then in Mayfield, Ky. to provide the residents with pet food, toys, bikes, cleaning supplies, construction materials, diapers and other items. The groups have collected cash and over $5,000 in gift cards to donate to these communities as well.
All of the items were transported the almost 250 miles in five enclosed trailers and three box trucks, with other vehicles following to help unload when the groups arrived.
The idea for Southern Indiana to get together and serve another community in this way started with Floyd County Emergency Management Director Kent Barrow.
“Sunday morning I woke up and I was watching the news, and I just decided we gotta do something in Floyd County,” Barrow said, “I started sending out emails and text messages that morning and everybody said ‘Yes, we’re on board.’”
Participating fire departments in the region began collecting donations Dec. 12, the day after the storm.
“It’s just been a steady stream of people every day since Monday unloading stuff. Our whole front room was full,” said Georgetown Firefighter Scott Shipman, noting that they took the time to sort through all of the donations and reload them into the trailers to make room for more items.
Though the volunteers left from Georgetown, there were multiple groups involved with collecting donations and taking part in the delivery.
“This is kind of a multi-agency thing. It’s not just us,” Shipman said, “It’s a big thing.”
Lafayette Township Protection District, Greenville Fire District, New Albany Fire Department, Harrison Township Fire Protection District in Corydon, New Chapel Fire Department, North Clark Outreach Center and Clark County EMA all participated in collecting donations and providing volunteers.
Floyd County Commissioner President Shawn Carruthers was one of the volunteers traveling to Kentucky with EMA on Friday to help unload the donations.
“It’s our duty to look out for our neighbors,” Carruthers said.
Carruthers has seen devastation left behind from tornadoes and said that nothing compares to seeing that amount of damage firsthand. He also realized that if there was just a few miles difference “it could be us.”
“We’d like to have the help of surrounding communities to come to our aid, so we want to make sure that we do that for other people as well,” he said.
While Clark County EMA was not responsible for driving their own trailer — they had collected their donations and given them to Floyd County to transport— they still wanted to help with unloading.
Clark County EMA Director Gavan Hebner had just arrived outside of Dawson Springs, Ky. and was preparing to unload some of the donations when he answered a call from the News and Tribune to describe the county’s part in the effort.
Hebner said that it felt great to be a part of providing toys and ensuring that children and families affected in Kentucky are able to have a Christmas.
Clark County EMA also partnered with Charlestown to donate bicycles and toys left over from the holiday toy drive to the Kentucky tornado victims through the state-sponsored toy drive.
