INDIANAPOLIS — Clark County Commissioner Jack Coffman and Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger have again been elected to leadership positions with the Indiana Association of County Commissioners.
Coffman was re-elected as president and Schellenberger as vice president of IACC's South East District.
Coffman and Schellenberger will represent the elected county commissioners in Bartholomew, Brown, Clark, Dearborn, Decatur, Floyd, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, Scott, Switzerland, and Washington counties. The IACC is represented by six districts in the state.
Schellenberger and Coffman will serve on the IACC’s board of directors, which determines policies and legislative goals for the Association.
The elections were held during the IACC’s 2021 Annual Conference, the largest gathering of county commissioners in the state. The three-day conference included several different workshops, and breakout sessions that were designed specifically for county commissioners and their support staff.
Schellenberger and Coffman attended several training workshops concerning county related topics focusing on, American Rescue Plan Act Funding, 2022 Legislative Priorities, “How to tell your Story,” Open Door Laws, Mental Health and Addiction Strategies, Cyber Security, Road Funding, and more in their training sessions.
Indiana’s 52nd Lieutenant Governor, Suzanne Crouch was the Keynote speaker for the conference. She spoke on current issues related to local government, expanding broadband through Next Level Connections Broadband Grants, Improving Housing needs, revitalizing travel and tourism, supporting Hoosier farmers, and improving mental health and addiction programs to reduce jail overcrowding in many Indiana counties. Crouch has been a long-time partner of the IACC and is committed to improving the lives of all Hoosiers.
State Sen. Rodric Bray, leader of the Indiana Senate as the President Pro Tempore and Rep. Greg Steuerwald, Majority House Caucus Chair, addressed attendees as well during their Legislative Update.
