SOUTHERN INDIANA — Local communities are again garnering funding for road projects through Community Crossings, which is a part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Roads program.
Holcomb announced Tuesday that 224 Indiana cities, towns and counties will garner a total of $107.8 million in matching funds.
New Albany will receive $1 million. In a social media post Tuesday, the city stated the grant will allow New Albany to invest about $3 million in milling, paving and minor stormwater improvements.
“New paving and infrastructure are key ingredients to keeping our city strong,” New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said. “Many thanks to the Governor for recognizing New Albany’s commitment to the future.”
Jeffersonville will receive about $970,000 in matching Community Crossings funds. Clark County government was awarded $560,000 and Harrison County $1 million.
Georgetown($181,809) and Scottsburg($920,000) also will receive state funding.
“Continuing to modernize and enhance our transportation infrastructure is critical to the economic success in and around our incredible communities and ultimately Hoosiers’ prosperity itself,” Holcomb said in a news release announcing the funding. “Community Crossings makes immediate impacts on improving local roads and bridges across Indiana. Those improvements translate to a safe, reliable, robust transportation infrastructure that benefits residents and business in every corner of our state and every place in between.”
According to the state, Community Crossings has provided more than $1 billion in matching funds for local governments since 2016. The percentage of the match is dependent on the population size of the community.
