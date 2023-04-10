SOUTHERN INDIANA — Community members and officials in Southern Indiana are expressing their condolences to those affected by Monday's mass shooting in downtown Louisville.
A gunman killed four victims and injured nine others in a Monday morning shooting at Old National Bank on Main Street in Louisville. The Louisville Metro Police Department identified the victims as Tommy Elliott, James Tutt, Joshua Barrick and Juliana Farmer.
Police confirmed that the suspected shooter, Connor Sturgeon, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with responding police officers.
Floyd County Sheriff Steve Bush said the shooting was "very tragic all around for law enforcement and also for the victims and everyone involved."
"It's very traumatic to go through all that," Bush said. "It's a very sad day and a somber day that something like this still continues and happens."
Bush said he is offering "prayers and thoughts to the families that are involved."
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore told the News and Tribune that he would "like to thank the first responders for their quick reaction" to the scene at Old National Bank.
State Rep. Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville said in an emailed statement that her office "will be monitoring this situation closely as more developments are made, and her "heart goes out to the victims, their families and the city of Louisville."
"As we pray for the victims and their loved ones, I would also like to thank the Louisville Metro Police Department for their speedy response and bravery in this tragic situation," she said. "So many people in our district make their living and enjoy time in Louisville, and this shooting is truly heartbreaking."
"Lawmakers throughout the country need to be working across the aisle to focus our efforts on common-sense reforms that can prevent future tragedies from occurring without infringing on any lawful gun owners' ability to practice their Second Amendment right."
The New Albany Police Department posted a statement on its Facebook page Monday afternoon:
"The New Albany Police Department offers our deepest condolences to the Louisville Metro Police Department, as well as the victims, victim's families and individuals involved in this morning's tragic incident in downtown Louisville."
The Jeffersonville Police Department also issued condolences to those affected by the tragedy and offered thoughts in support of Nickolas Wilt, a Louisville Metro Police Department officer who was hospitalized in critical condition after responding to the scene of the shooting.
"Our thoughts are with Officer Nickolas Wilt, his family and the entire Louisville Metro Police Department as he continues to fight for his life," JPD posted Monday on Facebook.
The Clarksville Police Department also released a statement on Facebook:
"Our thoughts and prayers are with victims' families and all individuals involved."
The City of Charlestown posted on Facebook to show its support for the Louisville community following the shooting.
"We lift our hearts to our neighbors in the City of Louisville as we stand in solidarity with Louisville Metro Police Department, victims, families and all those affected by the tragic events of the morning."
The Town of Clarksville posted on Facebook that its "thoughts are with those injured in today's Louisville shooting, including two LMPD officers."
"We are praying for a full and speedy recovery. Our condolences to the families of those killed during this tragic event."
Jeffersonville resident Nick Marshall said he was driving to his workplace in downtown Louisville during the time of the shooting. He is the director of community relations for Coalition Supporting Young Adults. In 2022, he was a Democratic candidate for Indiana Senate District 45 seat but lost to Republican incumbent Chris Garten.
He said he heard a series of popping sounds as he was approaching the ramp to Jefferson Street in Louisville, and he assumed the sounds came from the highway. He faced standstill traffic as he reached the ramp, and he saw the lights and sirens of a truck behind him as responders went past him. He knew something was going on as he saw multiple police cars and fire trucks heading toward Main Street.
Marshall saw the news about the active shooter when he arrived at work, and his foster mom called him to see if he was OK. He said the mood was somber in downtown Louisville following the shooting.
"The feeling right now is to check on people and make sure everything is OK," he said.
He feels it is time for a "real conversation" on gun violence prevention, which is a focus at the nonprofit where he works. He said he is "praying for our neighbors across the river, victims impacted [and] the officers hurt."
COPING WITH THE AFTERMATH
Michael Day, director of counseling and psychological services at Indiana University Southeast, said there is a sense of "shock and disbelief" when a tragedy like this hits close to home.
"It really kind of brings home how serious of an issue it is for our entire country that we're dealing with, and it serves as kind of a wake-up call for all of us maybe to take it more seriously," he said.
Day said the country is facing a "mental health problem with managing anger and managing feelings of vulnerability and feelings of fear."
"From a mental health perspective, I think the fact that we're having more and more shootings is kind of a symptom of the fact that many people have a harder time or don't understand how to manage their own anger and their own impulse control and anxiety," he said. "A lot of people for a variety of reasons are feeling more unsafe."
He said research shows that a "hardening of the mindset" is among the warning signs of a mass shooter.
"When individuals really get into that mindset, it feels desperate, and it feels like, 'no, you don't get it, people are out to get me," Day said. "They kind of slip over that edge and tend to be more fixed in an anger mindset."
Day said people often "want to distance ourselves from them and make them so different from themselves," but it isn't necessarily that clear-cut.
"I think what we need to do is realize that any of us can get to a point, most likely, if we feel victimized enough or disenfranchised enough that we can get to that," he said.
"It doesn't mean that as a community we're bad people — I think maybe everybody needs to kind of wake up and kind of be a little more attentive to those who do seem to be struggling," he said.
In the wake of this tragedy, Day emphasizes the importance of "finding commonality among our differences and finding ways to work together and also to support one another."
"We need to see how can we come together and see that we're all part of this family and kind of focus more on that community and family...and find ways to build that up so we can feel safe together," he said. "It's going to help us heal."
"I think reaching out to those who've been hurt and celebrating the lives that have been lost and honoring them [is important] more so than focusing on... the person who's done this thing — and really focusing on what was lost and what a tragedy that is," he said.
