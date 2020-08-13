NEW ALBANY — Friends and colleagues are remembering local business owner and Floyd County leader Jeff Eastridge for his public service and commitment to the Southern Indiana community.
Eastridge, owner and operator of CCE, Inc. in New Albany, died of cancer Wednesday at age 49. He served on both the Floyd County Plan Commission and the Floyd County Board of Zoning Appeals and was involved in a number of community organizations.
He founded CCE, Inc. in 1997 and completed many projects throughout the Southern Indiana and Louisville area over the past couple of decades. His son, Cody, is taking over operations at the company, which offers site clearing, excavation, roll-off dumpsters, demolition services, trucking, tire recycling and water/sewer line repair.
Eastridge had served on the Floyd County Plan Commission and Floyd County Board of Zoning Appeals since January 2016. He had been the plan commission’s president since 2018.
New Albany Fire Chief Matthew Juliot said Eastridge donated services to the scenes of several major fires throughout the years, including a train car fire at the Kentucky and Indiana Bridge, the fire at the Breakwater Apartments and the fire at Moser Tannery.
"I was very sad to hear of his passing,” he said. “He was a very outstanding man who was always willing to give back to the community he loved.”
Eastridge was always there at any time of the day if the fire department needed a specialized piece of equipment at the scene of a fire, Juliot said. He recalled how Eastridge used machinery to disassemble a train car and create access for the fire department to put out the fire. He also used equipment at the Breakwater and Moser Tannery to extract rubble and unsafe structures so firefighters could put out the fires.
He was just "an all-around good guy,” Juliot said. "He helped people who needed help and never asked for anything in return — he was just that kind of guy."
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said Eastridge was a friend who was dedicated to the community.
“He was just a solid guy,” he said.
Eastridge had “a lot of talent and a lot of brains,” and he used that talent to work with a variety of departments in the city, Gahan said.
“He was what I would describe as a natural-born thinker and a planner and problem-solver,” Gahan said. “He was kind, and he worked through a wide network of friends and organizations to accomplish his mission. And with Jeff, the mission was always the same — to repair, to improve or to build brand-new.”
Eastridge's wife, Kim Eurton, said he was dedicated to work, but "totally devoted to family and friends." He loved the outdoors, and he enjoyed hunting and raising whitetail deer.
"He loved time spent with his kids, grandchildren and numerous friends," she said. "He had a funny sense of humor (some would call twisted) and a hard laugh that could make the room smile."
Bruce Foushee, project manager at CCE, began working with Eastridge more than 10 years ago, and they became good friends. They traveled together to watch NASCAR races, and they went together to Texas for wild hog hunting twice, he said.
Eastridge was “determined and decisive” with almost everything he did, Foushee said.
“He helped a lot of people out with situations, whether it be how to manage other people or how to develop a site — whether be residential or commercial or industrial,” Foushee said. "He had an innovative mind and could figure out about anything.”
Foushee said Eastridge was a “jokester” who had a “good relationship with everybody he met.” He had a collaborative relationship with a number of community agencies, including local police and fire and departments, and he would often donate to fire department fundraisers.
Floyd County Councilman Brad Striegel, who served with him on the plan commission, said Eastridge always approached issues on the commission with a "humble attitude and servant heart.”
"He really cared about the community and issues facing the community,” he said. “He had a pragmatic approach to things, and he really kept us all grounded. His leadership on the commission really helped us work through issues.”
Justin Tackett, Floyd County director of building and development, said Eastridge was committed to making Floyd County better.
“I genuinely believed he loved Floyd County, and he wanted to be fair to people and always wanted to make sure our office was improving and the board was improving,” he said.
Victor Unruh has served with Eastridge on the planning commission for three years. Eastridge was "forward-thinking," and he would go "over and beyond" what was required as he served on the commission, he said.
"He spent a lot of his personal time going and looking at every project before it would come up for a vote," he said. "He knew the projects and he really got involved."
Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger appreciated the leadership Eastridge brought to the plan commission and board of zoning appeals.
“He came prepared — he know what was going on, and knew what was on the agenda,” he said. “It’s a huge loss for the plan commission and for Floyd County as well.”
A celebration of life will be at 5 p.m. Friday Aug. 14 at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes at 1119 E. Market St. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday before the service. Memorial contributions can be given to the American Melanoma Foundation at www.melanomafoundation.org.
