NEW ALBANY — Southern Indiana companies are stepping up to provide relief after the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky.
ASB Custom Homes, a New Albany-based construction company, hopes to fill at least two semi-trucks full of supplies as it collects donations to support flood relief in Eastern Kentucky. In late July, heavy rains led to flash flooding that killed 39 people and left widespread destruction.
ASB’s Eastern Kentucky Flood Drive will take place Saturday at Indiana University Southeast’s parking lot. The company will be collecting donations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Laura Shade, vice president of ASB Homes, said the company began organizing the donation drive several weeks ago after seeing the news about the flooding. Shade runs the second-generation company with her brother, David Schuler, who is the owner of ASB Homes.
“My brother suggested we get a couple trucks together and get cases of water to bring down there, and I thought, we can do better than that, and it just grew from there,” Shade said.
ASB reached out to vendors and people in the construction industry to donate supplies, and the company has seen plenty of support from businesses, schools and the general public as they prepare for Saturday’s event.
Shade said she recently spoke with a victim of the Eastern Kentucky flooding, and she learned about the need for supplies.
“They just needed real items to help them back on their feet,” she said. “The damage is so devastating, and it will take a long time to get things cleaned up.”
Cleaning supplies are some of the top priorities for ASB's donation drive, including brooms, mops and buckets. Nonperishable food and pet food are also major needs.
“It’s the things that people don’t think of — they would use mops, but they would be get destroyed so quickly, and they are needing to replenish those,” Shade said.
Bert’s Quality Provisions, a local food truck, will provide free lunches to those who donate while supplies last. There will be two semi-trucks at IUS to transport the donations, but there will also be another semi available for backup if needed.
In addition to ASB, JPAR Aspire Real Estate is also sponsoring a local drive to help those affected by the Eastern Kentucky flooding. The agency will collect supplies and monetary donations from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, in the front parking lot of its office on 1829 East Spring St. in New Albany.
Those who contribute to JPAR’s drive will be entered to win a drawing for hourly door prizes, and Dock Seafood will provide food at the event.
So far, there has been a “big response” from the community as ASB spreads the word about its donation drive, Shade said. First Savings Bank recently put together a drive among employees at various branches, and the donations were matched by the bank. On Saturday, the bank will be donating $6,600 worth of supplies.
Volunteers with Smith Creek, a manufacturing and distribution company in Borden, will drive the supplies down to Eastern Kentucky.
In addition to collecting necessities for flooding victims, Shade said local schools have also donated items for young kids affected by the flooding. With the help of donation drives at Highland Hills Middle School and Lafayette Academy Preschool, ASB is filling 200 backpacks full of stuffed animals, crayons and coloring books “just to bring some normalcy.”
Shade said although the company has donated to various causes before, the Eastern Kentucky flood relief drive is on a larger scale.
“It’s easy to write a check, but it’s very important for us to supply the (Eastern Kentucky) community and the people in need, and this is just something we took a whole different spin on,” she said. “It’s unbelievable to see the community support.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.