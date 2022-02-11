SOUTHERN INDIANA — At Byrne’s Garage in New Albany, the business is facing frequent delays in completing projects due to shortages of auto parts.
It might take three to five days to repair a vehicle that normally would be finished in the same day, according to owner Dawn Byrne-Habermel.
There have been several instances where vehicles were sitting in the lot for months before repairs could be completed, since automative parts with computer chips are in such short supply.
Byrne-Habermel believes the situation has improved compared to six months ago, but shortages still remain a problem.
“I do see it changing, and I do see that we’re waiting less than what we were waiting, but it’s not perfect yet,” she said.
Auto body shops and HVAC companies are among the local companies facing many delays because of the ongoing supply chain issues. For Byrne’s Garage, certain parts may be in short supply for a while, but it “goes in waves,” Byrne-Habermel said.
“It’s not everything, and it’s just parts here and there,” she said.
For a while, the garage had a difficult time getting engines and transmissions, but last week, they received a supply of several engines, she said. Certain tires are difficult to find right now, and prices have gone up.
One vehicle has been at the garage for six months while the garage was waiting for a part needed for the brakes to work properly. The part was on what is referred to as “galactic backorder,” and it was “absolutely nowhere to be found,” Byrne-Habermel said. The garage finally got the part this week.
Steve LaDuke, president of Frank H. Monroe Heating and Cooling in New Albany, said the company has been seeing longer lead times for projects, particularly in the second year of the pandemic.
He has found that supply chain issues have been particularly prevalent for larger commercial projects, but delays on residential projects are not too bad right now.
For commercial work, general contractors are having a lot of problems in getting supplies, which has altered schedules for Frank H. Monroe, he said. The projects are still getting done, but they are taking longer than they did in the past.
“There’s probably half a million dollars in commercial work I expected to get finished the previous fiscal year, and we ended up not being able to finish up until this fiscal year,” LaDuke said. "A couple projects took two or three months longer until they were ready to get in there. One job was scheduled to start April or May, and because of the time it took building materials to get there we actually didn’t get started until August.”
The company has to look to multiple distributors to find the equipment they need, according to LaDuke.
“I have a job where I quoted a Pizza Hut over in Louisville, and [a few days ago] where I needed to have two rooftop units replaced, and one manufacturer had them available in three days, and another one was like 65 weeks out,” he said. “A lot of it depends on the manufacturers.”
If Frank H. Monroe is looking for a HVAC unit with factory-added options, the company is likely looking at least two to three months, LaDuke said. The company is staying in frequent communication with customers to keep them informed of delays in receiving parts.
Scott Dowell, vice president of New Albany Heating and Air Conditioning, said supply issues “are getting harder every day” and circuit boards have been particularly difficult to come by. The company mainly provides residential and commercial HVAC service and installation.
Wait times are sometimes six to eight weeks for installations, Dowell said. He has noticed the issue throughout the pandemic and feels it will be a while before it gets better.
It makes it harder to do their jobs, he said.
“It’s stressful — equipment is very hard to get,” he said. “We search sometimes any brand to get what we need. We can’t just deal with one company. We might have to deal with 20 companies. Anyone local, we contact them and we work our way through the list."
