SOUTHERN INDIANA — A local economist believes Floyd County and Clark County will recover from pandemic job losses by mid-to-late 2021 based in part on a recent payroll data study.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics released last week its Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages report. It covers the third quarter of 2020, a time when the easing of shutdowns began occurring despite a COVID-19 surge in July.
“The evidence shows that Clark and Floyd improved considerably from the second quarter,” said Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast.
Compared to the second quarter of 2019, Clark County and Floyd County was down about 8,500 jobs during the same period of 2020.
“This was more than double the job losses observed during the Great Recession,” Dufrene said.
For the third quarter of last year, the area was still down compared to 2019, but only by about 2,300 jobs. The 82,369 non-farm payrolls in Floyd County and Clark County during the third quarter was also more than the number of jobs that existed during the third quarter of 2015, Dufrene said.
“Job losses during the third quarter were still significant compared to historical patterns, but certainly point to a recovery,” he said. “Third quarter data suggests that both Floyd and Clark will recover pandemic job losses by around the middle to late 2021.”
Despite the good news of the recovering labor market, some sectors were hit especially hard last year.
The two Southern Indiana counties combined to shed 1,700 manufacturing jobs, a decrease of about 11% from the third quarter of 2019. The bright spot for the sector is that total wages only declined by about 9%.
Dufrene said the combination of the numbers suggests that manufacturers saw productivity gains during the third quarter.
“This could be attributed to more automation and efficient processes out of necessity,” he said.
“Last year, we were hearing anecdotal evidence of the difficulty with some employers hiring to fill open spots. Manufacturers had to improvise, and find ways to produce more, but with fewer employees.”
Bob Owings, president of Owings Patterns Inc. in Sellersburg, said the biggest threat to manufacturing recovery is the supply chain.
“We're operating under force majeure,” said Owings of a contractual term that means a business may not be able to fulfill a contract due to unforeseeable circumstances.
“All of our customers have heard this, and it's one of those situations where we'll have to get through this together.”
A double hit of frontline manufacturing workers being unable to come back to work and the winter storm that crippled Texas has left the supply chain vulnerable. Owings said.
“As we continue to respond to increased demand, we're finding out that materials are pushing off delivery and that's very frustrating to a recovering economy,” he said.
Owings Patterns has been one of Southern Indiana's success stories. Last fall, the company announced a $445,000 investment in new machinery that will help Owings Patterns add more jobs.
But when it comes to the manufacturing sector, many employers are struggling to get enough workers to meet demand. Owings said there are some employees who don't yet feel comfortable coming back to work, and there are others who can't because they've had to change their schedules in order to take care of their children while in-person learning is limited.
While many employees may have transitioned to a work-from-home routine, that's not an option for the sector's frontline workers who operate the presses, Owings said. At Owings Patterns, most of those workers won't qualify for vaccinations until the summer, if not later, due to their age.
“It will take courage to get the workforce back to work to meet this demand,” he said.
While the sectors improved from the previous quarter, health care and social services along with accommodation and food services combined for a decrease of about 2,300 jobs in the third quarter compared to 2019.
Transportation and warehousing added the most jobs in the third quarter, up 2,000 positions from the previous year. But Dufrene pointed out that unlike manufacturing, the sector saw a decline in weekly wages of $17 from the third quarter of 2019.
“We see that the region benefitted from the rush to online shopping,” Dufrene said. “As the nation's consumers continue to transition to online shopping, the region will see some benefit from those consumer trends.”
