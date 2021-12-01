SOUTHERN INDIANA — There were 129 new cases of COVID-19 reported between Clark County and Floyd County on Wednesday.
The totals were the highest single-day amounts for both counties since Oct. 26.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, Clark County had 90 new COVID-19 cases and one death. It was the highest amount since the county reported 146 cases on Oct. 26.
Floyd County reported 39 new cases, which was its highest number since recording 54 cases on Oct. 26.
Also on Wednesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb renewed his executive order that extends the public health emergency in Indiana through the end of December.
In the order, Holcomb states that the majority of recent COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in Indiana involved unvaccinated people.
The Associated Press reported Wednesday an 80% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Indiana over the past three weeks.
Counties around Clark and Floyd also continued to see climbs in COVID-19 cases.
Harrison County recorded 29 new cases and two deaths Wednesday, and there were 50 new cases and one additional death in Jefferson County.
