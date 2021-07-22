COVID-19 the latest logo

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

HOGP, CDC | AP File

SOUTHERN INDIANA — Clark County reported 19 and Floyd County 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. 

Statewide, there were 878 new positive cases and one death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. The state's seven-day positivity rate was recorded at 5.4%. 

Clark County's seven-day positivity rate stood at 8.8% on Thursday, and Floyd County's rate was 5.1%. 

The latest numbers released at noon Thursday represent another uptick in positive cases, locally and statewide. 

Clark County had 13 and Floyd County seven new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Indiana reported a total of 731 new cases Wednesday. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you