SOUTHERN INDIANA — Clark County reported 19 and Floyd County 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Statewide, there were 878 new positive cases and one death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. The state's seven-day positivity rate was recorded at 5.4%.
Clark County's seven-day positivity rate stood at 8.8% on Thursday, and Floyd County's rate was 5.1%.
The latest numbers released at noon Thursday represent another uptick in positive cases, locally and statewide.
Clark County had 13 and Floyd County seven new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Indiana reported a total of 731 new cases Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.