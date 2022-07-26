SOUTHERN INDIANA — Local doctors are waiting to see what happens while Indiana lawmakers consider legislation that would ban abortion barring a few exceptions.
The decision on Senate Bill 1 could determine how providers approach reproductive health care in Southern Indiana.
"In the emergency department, we do see victims of sexual assaults and some of those other things they're discussing" said Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel. "And whether there will be exceptions to those things and kind of how those things are handled. We are watching very closely to see how it will affect our daily practice."
There are no clinics that provide abortion in Clark or Floyd counties.
As it is written, Senate Bill 1 does allow abortion in some situations. Surgical abortions couldn't be performed by clinics, but only in licensed hospitals or ambulatory outpatient medical centers, except in emergencies.
Republican senators in Indiana said this legislation wouldn't affect access to the treatment of miscarriages or ectopic pregnancies.
Access to the morning-after pill or other methods of birth control wouldn't be affected.
"The one thing I think all of us in public health in general are having is this discussion really just accentuates the need for contraceptive education and low barrier access (to contraceptives)," Yazel said. "Those are all extremely important; it just really underlines the importance of a woman having education and making informed decisions on her contraception plans."
He said the Clark County Health Department is looking into providing access to low barrier contraceptives, things like implanted birth control, to people in the area.
This is something the health department has been working on but there's an increased urgency at this time.
"We really want to make sure the pathways to accessing care, both from the logistics to financing, are really crystal clear," Yazel said. "To make sure anyone of child-bearing age can make an informed decision."
Dr. Emily Volk, Chief Medical Officer at Baptist Health Floyd, echoes those sentiments and said people who can get pregnant should talk to their doctors.
"Any woman of child-bearing age, or any parent of child-bearing-aged minors, should understand what the law of the state is, should that change," Volk said. "And for anyone who is considering pregnancy or engaging in sexual activity without the desire to become pregnant, they should talk with their physician about what legal options are available to them and understand that clearly."
She said people should have conversations with their physicians.
"If there are folks who don't want to experience pregnancy, but are sexually active, they should seek the assistance of their physicians for the appropriate contraception with the understanding that sometimes that will fail," Volk said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.