SOUTHERN INDIANA — Having faced devastation from an influx of opioid prescriptions in Indiana in the last decade, local communities are hoping for reparations for the harm done.
Jeffersonville and New Albany have decided to opt back into the national settlement with Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin. The two cities are expected to receive several hundred thousand dollars as a result of the settlement.
These Southern Indiana cities are just two examples of communities in the country that have been affected by the opioid crisis and are seeking accountability.
The settlement is expected to amount to up to $6 billion from the Sackler family, owners of Purdue Pharma, that will be distributed to cities, tribes and states.
Jeffersonville expects to receive around $440,000 from the settlement, Mayor Mike Moore said.
New Albany opted back into the settlement Tuesday, after a 2-0 vote of approval from the city’s Board of Public Works. The city is expected to gain about $250,000 from the settlement.
The two cities opted out of the initial settlement last year due to concerns with the legislation.
New Albany Attorney Shane Gibson told the board Tuesday that they expect to hold the individuals accountable who created the crisis faced across the county.
Moore said the city opted back into the settlement two weeks ago once some of the language was changed.
“Originally they had placed language in there that was going to leave the attorney general in charge of who got what money, and that was very unfair to Jeffersonville and other communities. I’m thankful the state legislature got in there and revised the legislation for it,” Moore said.
The settlement money that both communities expect to receive will be used to fund opioid treatment and prevention, said a news release from the New Hampshire Department of Justice.
Moore said he is unsure how exactly the money will be handled yet, but the city’s lawyers are still determining how it can be disbursed.
“This is one small tool we can use to better educate people of the damage that can be caused, not only to lives but families and generations. I guess [we’re] happy we’re getting to that point, wish we could turn back time and erase the whole history of it but that’s not possible,” Moore said.
Gibson said that the money will likely be channeled to the city from the state’s family division and will aid in things like treatment and education.
“I believe this settlement is better than nothing, but our fight with addictive substances and their producers will continue as we seek new measures to contain the devastation brought by corporate-sponsored addiction,” New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said in a city news release.
