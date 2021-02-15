SOUTHERN INDIANA — Southern Indiana continues to face wintry conditions and freezing temperatures in a series of winter storms that add up to a “rare” weather occurrence for the area, according to a local meteorologist.
A blanket of snow and sleet is the latest of recent winter storms to hit, and John Gordon, chief meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Louisville, notes that the Louisville area doesn’t often see these types of weather patterns.
“This is really rare to get three storms in the span of eight days that are all classic heavy snow to the west and freezing rain to the east,” Gordon said.
Most places in Southern Indiana were seeing one to two inches of snow and sleet by Monday morning. Another wave of accumulation started Monday afternoon with a projected total of five to nine inches of accumulation for Southern Indiana, Gordon said.
A winter storm warning is in effect until Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
On Tuesday, the area will continue to face the impacts of the accumulation with temperatures not expected to rise above freezing, Gordon said.
Gordon is expecting another “big winter storm," Wednesday and Thursday.
“I’m going to say it will be a wintry mix locally with heavy precipitation amounts Wednesday night into Thursday night and ending about midnight Thursday,” Gordon said.
However, there should be some relief this weekend, he said.
“I think we’re going to hit 32 [degrees] Saturday, so that will make everyone happier,” Gordon said. “Sunday I think really will be above freezing in the upper 30s, so there is some hope.”
It’s been multiple years since the area has received such a significant snowfall, Gordon said.
“We’ve been below normal for several years,” he said. “The last three years were well below normal in terms of snowfall and in terms of cold, quite honestly,” he said.
The Louisville area saw record snowfall and cold temperatures in January 1994. In Louisville, there was a single-day snowfall record of more than 15 inches, and temperatures plunged to below zero, including an all-time low of -22 degrees.
However, the 1994 storm was one big snow as opposed to multiple storms coming through, Gordon said. He did compare the repeated winter storms to the snowy month of January in 1978, although the current conditions have not reached the same magnitude. The Louisville area faced frigid and snowy conditions throughout that historic January with the Blizzard of 1978 closing out the month.
It was the snowiest month on record for Louisville, he said.
Gordon emphasizes that people need to be prepared if they are traveling in these wintry conditions. They need a full tank of gas, and he advises keeping a sleeping bag, a flashlight, jumper cables, food, water and a hat and gloves in their vehicles.
ROAD CONDITIONS
Brian Dixon, engineer with the Clark County Highway Department, said Monday morning that the department is a “little low” on road salt with its next shipment not expected to arrive until Tuesday. The icy conditions last week depleted supplies, he said.
Crews are treating the major roads first, followed by secondary roads, Dixon said, and side roads and subdivisions would be addressed as soon as possible. They are also scraping the roads and using a mixture of salt, sand and gravel on certain roads to provide better traction.
“We’re using what we have where we can,” he said. “We’re hitting the usual problem areas like hills, bridges and main thoroughfares. We’ll get as much done as we possibly can and treat the others the best we can when we get more [salt] in."
Kent Barrow, director of the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency, said as of Monday morning, road salt was in good supply in the county, and crews are “working around the clock” to treat the roads.
Barrow said if "you don’t have to be out, don’t be out.”
“Give the highway departments time and patience to clear the roads,” he said.
