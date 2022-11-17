SOUTHERN INDIANA — Southern Indiana is facing an active season of respiratory viruses, according to local health experts.
Dr. Emily Volk, chief medical officer at Baptist Health Floyd, said cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and flu have been high compared to recent years, and the hospital continues to see COVID-19 hospitalizations. She urges people to stay home when they are sick and to receive their flu and COVID-19 immunizations as soon as possible.
Volk said the levels of RSV in particular are higher than normal this year, and the flu season “seems a little more brisk than last year.”
In recent years, people “might have been in a little bit of an immunological bubble” as they were taking COVID-19 mitigation measures such as masking, social distancing and limiting exposure to the broader community.
“Their immune systems are having to get reaccustomed to different viruses we have in our environment,” Volk said.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said he has seen “more activity than the last couple years combined” when it comes to respiratory viruses such as flu and RSV.
“The masking that we did for COVID was also very effective for other illnesses, although it’s obviously not something we do routinely for those, and now we’re not doing that,” he said.
Yazel said it is likely that the area will face a “worse flu season than normal.”
For the week ending Nov. 5, the Indiana Department of Health reported “moderate” levels of influenza-like illness, according to IDOH’s weekly influenza report. One flu-related death in Indiana has been reported this season.
In terms of COVID-19, there has been an increase in cases locally in recent weeks, and Yazel expects increased levels as the holidays approach.
These days, COVID-19 hospitalizations are often “in and out supportive care” versus weeks in the intensive care unit, he said.
“Fortunately, the severity is relatively mild, but we are seeing a little upswing in cases,” Yazel said. “We’re watching that closely.”
COVID-19 levels are not as high as they were last year at Baptist Health Floyd, according to Volk. Most patients requiring hospitalization related to COVID-19 have not been vaccinated, she said.
“If you haven’t gotten your initial COVID vaccine, go ahead and get started in time for the holidays, and you have gotten your initial vaccines for COVID but you haven’t gotten the bivalent booster, definitely get it,” Volk said. “It covers the Omicron variant really well.”
Yazel said the area is likely seeing both increased RSV activity and increased testing for the virus as doctor’s offices test for flu, COVID-19 and RSV at the same time. RSV is of particular concern for children under 6 months old, including premature infants, he said.
Volk said even if someone tests negative for COVID-19, it is important to stay home when they are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, congestion, coughing or body aches.
“If you have those upper respiratory symptoms or any flu symptoms, stay home and avoid contact with others,” she said. “I understand not everyone can, but if possible, we really need to honor our body’s need to heal when sick and also honor trying to keep other people from catching what we may be carrying.”
There is no vaccine available for RSV, but Volk emphasizes the importance of both flu and COVID-19 shots in reducing the strain on the local health care system, saying the vaccines free up resources “to take care of conditions for which there isn’t a vaccine.”
“For influenza and COVID, we do have vaccines that are effective in keeping you out of the ICU and play a large part in keeping you out of the emergency room,” she said. “Not only do they help you as an individual avoid serious illness, it also helps alleviate pressure on health care systems.”
“It keeps available the health care resources we need for people who have conditions for which there isn’t a handy prevention,” she said. “In addition to having to deal with flu, COVID and RSV, our emergency departments and urgent care centers are also taking care of patients with heart diseases, strokes, complications from cancer, diabetes and hypertension.”
