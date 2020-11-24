SOUTHERN INDIANA — Sellersburg couple Megan and Ben Stofer are used to Thanksgiving celebrations where they visit both sides of their family.
But their Thanksgiving can’t be the same this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Megan, Ben and their two young children are all at high risk, and they are all staying at home this holiday.
For many Southern Indiana families, Thanksgiving celebrations will look very different this year as people adapt their traditions to keep each other safe. Whether it is putting together to-go boxes to share meals with family members or planning Zoom celebrations, families are finding ways to still celebrate while taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
DIFFERENT KIND OF CELEBRATION
Megan said her family usually travels to the Indianapolis area for a Thanksgiving celebration with her mom’s side of the family. They get together whenever everyone is available, whether it is Thanksgiving day or some other time.
They have a tendency to take along others to Thanksgiving get-togethers, including foreign exchange students or friends without family to celebrate with on Thanksgiving, Megan said. And on Thanksgiving day, they usually would travel to Lexington to visit Ben’s family.
This year’s celebration will be limited to members of their own household. They have both been very careful in limiting contact with others since the pandemic started.
Megan has rheumatoid arthritis, and Ben is a cancer survivor with a number of health issues, including genetic cardiac and lung conditions. Since Ben’s lung and heart conditions are genetic, their kids are both at risk.
Recently, Megan did have a small Thanksgiving dinner at her parents’ home — she was staying there with her kids due to an appointment at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, and they all stayed isolated before the visit.
Her mom cooked a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, but no one else in the family visited. Instead, they dropped off tupperware containers filled with food so others in the family could eat at their own homes.
This Thursday, they won’t make a big Thanksgiving meal, but they will likely do something completely different, such as making enchiladas, Megan said. They might connect with family over Zoom to make the same dessert.
“We’re making it super memorable so kids don't remember it as the year they didn’t have something, but the year they did something different,” Megan said.
Ben said they are trying to stay as positive as they prepare for their scaled-back holiday celebration.
“We’re hoping to get through this the best we can,” he said. “We want our kids to have good memories.”
THANKSGIVING TRADITIONS
During a typical year, Pam Clark would host a family Thanksgiving in her Jeffersonville home with about 25 to 30 people.
She always makes the oyster dressing her mother taught her to make, and she devotes hours to preparing the Thanksgiving feast. Three years ago, her family started a “chili cook-off” the Friday after Thanksgiving, which involves voting on the best chili.
“By the time Wednesday rolls around, I start things like mac and cheese, sweet potatoes and pies,” she said. “Sometimes my nephews might drop by while I’m cooking, and we’ll talk and laugh. The next day, the table is always prepared and always festive with Thanksgiving colors.”
But this year, it will only be Pam, her husband and their 11-year-old granddaughter, Amiya, at their Thanksgiving celebration. They will be still cooking a big dinner with smaller portions — instead of a whole turkey, she is cooking a turkey breast.
It’s not going to the same, Clark said, but they will be preparing to-go boxes so family can still still enjoy their food. They will all laugh together on a family video call, and she still hopes to have the chili cook-off at a later date.
Her husband is a cancer survivor, and two of her siblings at are high-risk, she said, so she wanted to make the safest decision she could for her family.
“It’s really about taking care of my family,” Clark said. We had to make that really hard decision. I want us to get together when we’re able to do so, and we will be able to enjoy ourselves and hug on each other instead of fist bumping.”
MAKING PLANS
New Albany resident Cora Flispart typically meets with brothers, sisters, nieces and nephew and her own children during Thanksgiving, and it’s a chance to catch up with family she might only see once a year.
But this year, it will be limited to seven people, including her husband, her kids and grandchild.
“it’s just going to be different,” she said. “It’s not going to be in a house of 50 people with all my [siblings] and their kids, so I may not see them for a year and half or longer.”
Her husband, Gary, was recently diagnosed with leukemia, so she is planning to take many precautions, she said.
They will be purchasing a curbside meal from Cracker Barrel instead of a big Thanksgiving meal, and they are entering the kitchen separately, so only one household will be there at one time, Flispart said.
Masks will be required at the celebration, and the meal will take place outside if the weather cooperates. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, they will eat in different parts of the house.
“Hopefully, this will keep us safe,” she said.
BEING THANKFUL
Floyds Knobs resident Robbie Steiner typically visits extended family in Indianapolis for Thanksgiving. The celebrations are multi-generational get-togethers with 20 to 30 people, and in 2018, they visited a lodge in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to celebrate.
This year, Steiner’s celebration will be much smaller and low-key. He will gather only with his parents and brother, and they likely will connect with extended family over Zoom.
His brother, Tommy, is at high-risk, so his immediate family has been in a “really strict quarantine pod” since March, Steiner said. They have been staying at home, and they have been careful to only visit Steiner's home or his parents' home, he said. They receive all of their groceries through Instacart.
His family feels it is important to protect not only Tommy, but also extended family and others beyond that, he said.
“My brother has Down Syndrome — with that condition plus a few other underlying issues, he would be particularly vulnerable to the effects of the coronavirus,” Steiner said. “My family has been especially careful to make sure we’re not potentially exposing him.”
His family will be preparing their usual Thanksgiving menu with turkey, stuffing, green bean casserole and sweet potato casserole. For the first time, he and his mom will try making pumpkin pie from scratch.
“It could be a disaster, but we’re going to give it a shot,” he said.
Steiner said he is thankful to be able to spend this time with his family.
“We’re all here, and we’re all healthy,” he said. “I’m excited for the chance to be with them and really focus on what Thanksgiving is all about — being thankful for the blessings in our life at a time when so many people are suffering in pretty significant ways.”
