SOUTHERN INDIANA — Shelves with cold and flu medicines at drugstores are empty across Southern Indiana as the region grapples with soaring COVID rates ahead of the new year.
There were still some at-home, rapid COVID tests at the CVS Pharmacy on Spring Street in Jeffersonville on Thursday morning, but workers at the Walgreens on Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clarksville were out.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said there is a good supply of PCR tests, which tend to have a turnaround time of three to four days.
“We have a supply today that we expect to be able to test everyone who’s booked and be able to do a few walk-in tests as well,” Harris said. “The shortages we are seeing are within the rapid antigen tests.” The rapid antigen tests give people results in about 15 minutes.
“One thing we don’t do is refuse people at the vaccine line, so if you come to the vaccine line to be tested we’re not at the point where we are triaging cases or budgeting cases,” he said. “If you show up and we have the rapid antigen kit we’ll test you, if we don’t have those kits, we will divert you to the PCR test.”
Harris is also urging people ages 20 to 40 to get vaccinated and boosted.
Data from the Indiana Department of Health shows one new COVID death in Floyd County as of Thursday. It also shows 134 new COVID cases with a seven-day unique positivity rate of 18%.
Clark County data from IDOH shows one new COVID death, 160 new COVID cases and a 23.3% seven-day unique positivity rate.
Testing is starting to book up in Clark County through Monday.
Health department official Doug Bentfield also noted results from rapid tests come back in about 15 minutes, while PCR tests come back within 48 to 72 hours.
“Most people want the instant read (however) we do try to encourage people to not request the rapids if they’re not symptomatic,” he said. “Those are pretty much under allocation right now, we are trying to hold back as many as we can for folks who are symptomatic.”
Bentfield said the most new data shows the PCR tests may be more accurate at detecting the Omicron variant than the rapid tests.
Baptist Health Floyd received a small amount of the Pfizer anti-viral drug on Thursday. Officials confirm the hospital is using monoclonal antibody treatments for high-risk COVID patients and remedesivir for COVID-positive patients. There are still PCR tests at the location and test results at Baptist Floyd usually come back within 12 to 24 hours.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said the Pfizer and Merck antiviral pills are in at Clark Memorial Hospital. He said the facility is also participating in monoclonal antibody treatment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.