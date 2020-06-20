SOUTHERN INDIANA — Some Southern Indiana retailers say they’ve seen historically high firearms sales this year, which started with the COVID-19 pandemic and hasn’t shown signs of slowing.
Tynae Deaton, manager at Everything Concealed Carry in Clarksville, said the store got so busy in spring, that they sold out of merchandise fast and had to close for a few days until it was restocked.
“Tons of people [were] just coming in and buying firearms,” she said. “I’ve seen a lot of people that are first-time buyers coming in and leaving with whatever they can get their hands on,” she said. “They want to have protection.”
While the store serves a good mix of people — including hunters, sports and competitive shooters — Deaton said she’s seen a lot of people looking for something to defend themselves. Pistols were the most popular to start, but she said as the months have gone on, more people are looking to shotguns for home defense.
“I’ve seen a lot of people asking about their concealed permits too,” she said.
At the start, she thought people might have been buying more guns out of worry that coronavirus lockdowns could lead to things like looting. She said there’s been a new surge in business over the last few weeks, as some of the protests across the nation to call for accountability in the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and David McAtee, have included violence.
“People are just worried,” she said, adding that election years are always busy too, especially if they include talk from politicians of restricting gun laws.
Rob Thomas said the higher business volume has been the same situation at Kavanaugh Outdoor Supply Company where he works. The store carries military surplus items and firearms. They previously only sold online but opened a brick-and-mortar store in March in Jeffersonville
Thomas said there’s been a noticeable increase in gun sales, but also things like hiking and camping equipment.
“Business is booming,” Thomas said. “The products on the shelves are flying off the shelves.”
But if gun sales are up, Rick Hauber, owner at American Shooters, an indoor gun range in Clarksville, said there’s also evidence that many people are taking the time to learn to use them.
He said this May and June, usually the slower months, are the busiest he’s had at the range since opening several years ago. He said many of the patrons are first-time gun owners, and many are women.
“They just feel it’s time to have something to protect themselves,” he said, adding that there’s been such an uptick that he’s had to start additional gun safety classes. “They’re all full so at least people who are buying, they’re wanting to learn how to handle a gun responsibly.”
Jeffersonville residents Mike and Amy Kurylo were practicing at American Shooters Friday afternoon. Amy said it’s not something she thought about before the family moved from a quiet, rural area in Wisconsin with a relatively low crime rate. Now that they live in a more urban setting, the two decided it would be good if she knew how to use a gun if it was ever needed for protection.
While she’s been at it long enough to be comfortable with the gun, “I never, ever want to have to use it,” she said. Amy said it was her husband, Mike, and the instructors at American Shooters who helped teach her how to safely use a firearm.
“And I think that’s paramount,” she said. “If you’re going to do this, you really need to have somebody who knows what they’re doing to show you. These guys are really knowledgable, they’re really helpful.”
Like the other business owners, Hauber said it was the start of COVID-19 in March when he really started seeing business increase — the same time things were closing down and people were stocking up on other items.
“When the virus hit, that’s when we started seeing it,” he said. “When people were scrambling for toilet paper and that kind of stuff, they thought it would get to the point where people would start breaking into houses.”
But the rush on sales has also led to some delays in shipping. The store has an indoor range, but also sells firearms online. Before March, someone ordering a gun could expect a two- or three-day wait to get it shipped.
“At the start of the coronavirus, it went to three or four weeks to get that gun,” Hauber said. It slowly improved, getting down to a two- to three-week wait, but he said it’s gone up to four weeks with the ongoing nationwide protests.
