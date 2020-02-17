NEW ALBANY — Firefighters from several Southern Indiana departments will be showing their respect today for a Louisville firefighter who died Friday in a car accident.
Lesley Drury-Prather, 40, was one of four killed in an accident outside St. Louis. Others include her daughter, 12-year old Rhyan, Carrie McCaw, 44, and her daughter, Kacey McCaw, 12. The group was on their way to a youth volleyball tournament in Kansas City.
Prather played college volleyball at the University pf Louisville before coaching at IU Southeast in New Albany — the seventh coach in the school's history. From 2009 to 2012, she led the team through four straight winning seasons before leaving to become a Louisville firefighter in 2012.
Crews from Jeffersonville and New Albany fire departments will gather near the Floyd County Library, 180 W. Spring St. in New Albany at 3 p.m. They'll display flags, visible to Interstate 64, where Prather will be escorted back to Louisville from St. Louis. The caravan is expected to pass this location around 5 p.m.
