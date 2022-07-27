SOUTHERN INDIANA — The note left in a Clark County blessing box reflects both gratitude and the dire situation some Hoosiers are in as prices rise, sucking up spending money and leaving people with hard choices.
“To all donors, thank you so much,” it reads. “Some days this will be where my only source of food comes from, God bless you all.”
Food pantries and outreach leaders across the region said they’re all noticing the same thing — people in Clark and Floyd counties are hungry and they can’t afford groceries the way they used to.
The message left in the blessing box, another name for small emergency food pantries, is one that resonates. Inflation is partially to blame, with the rate hitting 9.1-percent last month in the United States, but that’s not the only thing wiping out people’s wallets.
Felicia Blake walked in to the Center for Lay Ministries in Jeffersonville on Tuesday afternoon looking for cat food and a little bit of candy.
She said she’s been coming to the pantry for about two years.
“I heard about it and I wanted to check it out,” she said. “They’ve been so helpful, without this place I don’t think too many people can make it.”
According to the most recent service numbers at least 1,000 families so far this month are in that situation.
“That’s how generous and how convenient they are to the community,” Blake said.
Executive Director Kara Brown went into action last week, sharing what’s happening to Clark County residents in local and national media stories.
On Monday the pantry helped more than 70 families she said as volunteers got to work packing up boxes for people in need.
A donation of hamburgers from Southeast Christian Church came in after 1 p.m. and Food Pantry Manager Julie Lee was working with missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to get them into the freezers.
Other volunteers box up items that people in the county can get once per month to supplement refrigerators and pantries.
“We used to see about 800 (families monthly) so it’s a couple hundred more a month than we have been seeing,” Brown said. “The numbers seem to keep rising. Our clients are definitely telling us they’re coming to make ends meet. They can’t keep up with bills, the cost of gas and the high price of groceries.”
The pantry gets grant money allowing bulk purchases of food but there’s sticker shock for the Center for Lay Ministries, too.
“Our grocery bill, all of the sudden that had been maybe like $3,500 or $4,000 before, suddenly it was up over $5,000,” Brown said. “I had to increase our debit limit while I was in line (to purchase). I had to call the bank and have them extend the limit.”
There’s been an increase in donations since Brown brought what’s happening to light. She said there’s always a need for shelf staple foods like pasta, peanut butter and canned vegetables.
In Floyd County Luis Munoz, Marketing Director at the Floyd County Library, said there’s been an increase in the need for service at Community Corner, the library’s food panty.
“We serve over 200 each month,” Munoz said. “Those numbers continue to rise due to inflation and also a reduction in SNAP benefits initially instated during the COVID period.”
Munoz said the significant increase in need has been seen over the past two to three months.
This past summer the library worked with the New Albany Floyd County Public Schools to provide free lunches for anyone 18 years old or younger. In June more than 600 people received meals. The library was servicing 25 to 50 people daily.
“It’s such a joy to be able to provide that service during lunch,” Munoz said. “It was wonderful, they got a free meal and they have a fun craft or activity that changed daily.”
Recent evictions are also creating more need in the area.
Paul Stensrud, with Exit 0 in Jeffersonville, said the number of people his homelessness outreach has served has doubled.
“The thing is when our numbers increase, it’s usually because of a bad thing,” he said. “It’s people in need of food. they need a meal, that’s what a majority are coming for.
He said the spike in need started about two weeks ago and this past Sunday Exit 0 served dinner to 100 to 125 people.
“A lot of it is families are having to make decisions between gas vs. food, prescriptions over fuel,” he said, adding he’s seeing a lot of new faces experiencing homelessness.
Right now he said people can help by bringing supplies for about 100 people to have snack bags and desserts.
“It’s basically to help our teams that are already cooking,” he said. “Before we were only doing about 60 to 70 (meals) and we are trying to divide that up instead of one team doing them all.”
