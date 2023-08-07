JEFFERSONVILLE — It was just the first week of August and an ominous number appeared on the computer screen of Kara Brown, the executive director of the Center for Lay Ministries.
In calendar year 2022 the center had served 8,452 households through its once-a-month program that enables a household to pick up food.
The ominous number she saw on Aug. 4 was 6,011. That's the number of households that already had been served so far in 2023.
The center is at 213 East Maple St. in Jeffersonville. In the next county south, Brown's counterpart at Hope Southern Indiana in New Albany, Angela Graf, is finding similar concerns in the numbers she sees.
It isn't just the growing number of households that concern Brown and Graf.
It's also that the "households are getting larger than ever," Brown said. She sees indicators pointing to why.
Brown noted the increase in food and rental costs, which causes households to tighten budgets; an increase in the numbers of the older population on fixed income from Social Security, and an increase in the numbers of that older demographic now raising grandchildren.
The center has the households they serve fill out information each month about how many members are in the houshold that will be picking up an allotment of food and that number is the basis on which the center determines how much food to pack.
What the center calls the "houseless" population can go to them Monday through Friday when the center is open and get a bag with packaged food that keeps and gives the person something to eat at one time or munch through the day.
In 2022, there were 4,008 people "houseless" who took advantage of those bags. On Aug. 4, 2023, that number was 2,602.
Brown said that in 2002, the center served 1,545 who had never been there before. On Aug. 4, 2023, that number of new people was 927.
Hope Southern Indiana fiscal year 2021-2022 served 3667 households with 8915 people. Fiscal year 2022 to 2023 saw that number jump to 5488 households with 13,215 people.
"From June 2021 we are up 130%," Graf said. "Just last month we had 67 new families that had never visited a food pantry prior to their visit."
Graf said Hope is serving between 30 and 40 homeless one-day supply bags of food a day.
"Inflation is so high that their food budget is not making it to the end of the month," Graf said. "We are seeing not just low-income families, but low-to-medium-income visit for services."
"We are also seeing an increase in grandparents raising their grandchildren. Their Social Security does not go up, and it is difficult for them to feed the extra children in the household.
"We want our families to stay together, and we are there to help. Many times people are embarrassed to ask for help; we hope that anyone that is food insecure will come to Hope for food. It is a basic need and everyone needs help sometimes."
