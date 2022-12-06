INDIANAPOLIS — Almost $4 million in matching grants for road and bridge work in Clark and Floyd counties and cities and towns within those two counties was awarded Tuesday.
More than $2.7 million will go to Clark County communities, State Reps. Zach Payne, R-Charlestown, and Karen Engleman, R-Georgetown, announced in a news release Tuesday.
Earlier Tuesday Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Smith announced that 229 Indiana cities, towns, and counties had received a combined $119.4 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings, a component of the Governor’s Next Level Roads program.
Clark County and the communities within it are to receive:
• Clark County, $407,285;
• Charlestown, $727,076;
• Clarksville, $647,995;
• Jeffersonville, $38,017;
• Sellersburg, $898,072.
The news release from the Department of Transportation listed all recipients and noted $$951,227.72 was awarded to Floyd County and $136, 816.50 to Greenville.
Smaller municipalities provide a 25% match in local funds, while large communities provide a 50% match. State law requires 50% of the available matching funds be awarded annually to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer.
“Partnerships between state and local officials help our programs reach more people, and these matching grants are a great example,” Engleman said. “By working with cities, towns and communities, Indiana is able to help improve the quality of life for Hoosiers.”
The Indiana Department of Transportation, which oversees and awards the grants, said the next call for projects is expected in January. Awards are released two times a year.
