SOUTHERN INDIANA — Millions of dollars have been earmarked for Southern Indiana counties and municipalities, but officials are still gleaning details about the stipulations attached to the federal relief funding.
“Right now there’s just not a whole lot that we know because they haven’t given us much guidance on how we’re allowed to spend it,” Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges said Friday.
Local governments in Clark County and Floyd County stand to receive more than $70 million as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, which was approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month.
Unlike the 2020 CARES Act, the local funding is being directed from the federal government to local entities instead of passing through the state level. Officials said they’re waiting on exact instructions as to how the money can be spent, but added early indications point toward replacement of funding lost due to COVID-19 as well as infrastructure projects such as broadband expansion and wastewater improvements as potential uses.
Jeffersonville has hired a firm to research the issue. The funds must be used by 2024, and Mayor Mike Moore said the city will not rush to spend the money.
“There are some things we can use it for immediately, but I would like to keep back a big portion of it, maybe half, to see if there are any shortages in the future,” Moore said Friday.
“We’ll put this money to good use.”
When it comes to funding replacement, Moore and Hodges pointed to reduced allotments in gasoline taxes and other levies as a result of the pandemic.
Floyd County Council President Brad Striegel said based on information passed along through the Indiana Association of Counties, local governments can expect to see the first half of the funding released in about 60 days. The remaining portion will be provided by March 2022, he said.
Like New Albany, Striegel anticipates the county will form a committee to look at funding needs.
“The overarching one that came to mind was broadband expansion,” Striegel said.
Expanding rural utilities, footing some public safety expenses and shouldering some of the costs to form a countywide fire district were other potential uses Striegel mentioned, though he emphasized county council members and commissioners will have a say in the matter.
A portion of the $350 billion allocated for the local government aid will fund oversight and tracking measures to ensure the money is spent appropriately.
Clark County Commissioners President Jack Coffman agreed with other officials in that more information will be needed before any funding commitments are made.
“It’s a work in progress,” Coffman said Friday. “It seems like it’s going to focus on projects that are going to create economic development, which could include some infrastructure things like wastewater, water projects, and those types of things that have been affected by COVID.”
Clark County government is slated to receive $22.9 million, Jeffersonville about $10 million, Floyd County $15.23 million and New Albany more than $16 million. Clarksville will garner $4.49 million and Charlestown is expected to receive $1.74 million, and other communities, including Utica, Sellersburg and Georgetown, will also collect money.
Hodges has directed Charlestown’s redevelopment director and city engineer to consider ways the money could serve as a match for grant funds to stretch its use.
“Charlestown certainly has the need for some infrastructure improvements in the wastewater department,” Hodges said, as she added the funds could help keep the expenses for those upgrades from being completely passed on to ratepayers.
As with Floyd County, Hodges said broadband expansion is another priority. The pandemic showed how important fast, reliable internet service is for education and business, she said.
“I think going forward that’s something that a lot of municipalities are going to be looking at,” Hodges said.
