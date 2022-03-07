JEFFERSONVILLE — They read Native American prayers, scriptures from the Bible and a passage from the Quran.
Regardless of the text, the meaning was universal. The 40 or so people who gathered at the foot of the Big Four pedestrian bridge in Jeffersonville on Saturday were united in their calls for peace, praying for an end to the violence that has spread through Ukraine following the Russian invasion.
“It absolutely is breaking my heart,” said Sonia Oczypok-Gardner, a Jeffersonville resident whose grandparents lived and died in Ukraine.
Wearing a blue and yellow Forever Proud Ukrainian American shirt, Oczypok-Gardner said she was compelled to attend the rally because of her strong bond to the war-torn country.
“I wanted so much to be with somebody else who wants to pray for Ukraine and think about Ukraine,” she said. “This is so heart-warming. I won't forget it.”
The Pray for Peace in Ukraine rally was organized by the SoIn Interfaith Initiative. The group formed a circle and passed around prayers and texts from different faiths in wake of the largest conflict in Europe since World War II.
SoIn Interfaith members handed out Ukrainian flags and sunflower pins. The brilliant blue and yellow patterns of Erfan Rezai's sweatshirt indicated his support of the eastern European country. An Iranian who lived in Ukraine before moving to Louisville at the age of 15, Rezai said he has several friends residing in his former country.
Rezai is worried about their safety. He's concerned with the fates of the thousands of Ukrainian citizens who are fleeing to other countries in hopes of escaping the war zone.
Rezai suggested that people could support Ukraine by booking Airbnb properties in the country. Many have done so as a way to contribute financially, as they obviously aren't going to travel to Ukraine but are aiding the country's residents as its economy is shattered by the war.
But Rezai emphasized how important it is for people just to simply speak out against violence.
“I think the best thing to do is what we're doing. Raise awareness. Let people know we're against war anywhere in the world.”
The SoIn Interfaith Initiative features a diverse group of religions, and that was on display Saturday. A member of the group, Pauletta Feldman, said the rally was organized to show support during a difficult time.
She spoke about her frustration in observing the violence, and the feeling of helplessness it invokes.
“What can you do to change things other than to pray?,” she said.
Friar Vincent Petersen of Mount Saint Francis stressed the importance of understanding others, even enemies, and seeking a peaceful remedy to divisive situations.
“We need to get away from demonizing others,” he said.
