SOUTHERN INDIANA — Redevelopment of cityscapes along the Ohio River have changed the face of Clark and Floyd counties in recent years.
With changes to the cities themselves comes a shift in social circumstances as well. For better or worse, the evolution of certain parts of an area often have an impact on those residing in surrounding communities.
To get a better understanding of how Southern Indiana residents are feeling about the cities and towns in which they live, the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana is partnering with Indiana University Southeast to administer the "Priorities for Progress" survey.
Melissa Fry, director of the Applied Research and Education Center at IUS, said the assessment will help realign priorities, with the last process taking place in 2015.
“In 2015, we definitely saw a lot of concern about housing affordability and about mental health services," she said. "We also had a lot of write-ins about substance abuse and public transportation. The report we developed last time was used by so many folks, that in many ways we’re broadening the focus. It’s a way to provide the whole community with a way to assess what people are saying about needs."
Now, a grant for the Lilly Endowment has made funds available for a new survey. This gave local organizations behind the study an opportunity to get a larger overall picture of the community's priorities and interests.
With all the change that's come to the area in the last five years alone, Fry said it was important to see how that has affected people's perceptions.
“With this funding available, rather than waiting a few years, we’ll do it now," she said. "There’s been a change in our community. A lot more of a regional approach has hit the area, so they want to really get a handle on what people are thinking today.”
Another thing that adds to the strength of the revamped survey is that it's looking at the entire two-county region. More focus will be given to the distinct needs of rural communities.
In the listening sessions that she's attended thus far, Fry said that things like EMS have come up as issues, among other things.
“This year, we’ll find once again that affordable housing remains a challenge," she said. "People will be interested in seeing about public transportation. We ask about some other areas that we didn’t ask about last time. People in this area are interested in doing some development with natural amenities and state parks... Based on the listening sessions, people are thinking about a lot of interesting things.”
The online survey officially launched this week. Links were sent out to mailing lists that include nonprofit organizations, businesses and elected officials.
It's Fry's hope that those recipients will then forward the survey to mailing lists of their own. Social media will also be used to promote filling it out.
“The survey takes about 30 minutes," Fry said. "People can complete it in a little less than that. Last time, we got 650 responses, which is not bad for an area this size. This time, I think we’re going to get a higher response, because I think people know how we’ll use it. I think many people will be very likely to want to share it with their member list and mailing lists. I’m fairly confident we’ll get a higher response rate than 2015.”
For those that can't take the survey online, paper surveys will be dropped at public locations, including places like public libraries and town halls. Fry said the group is currently figuring out the best places for drop boxes, and is also working to schedule public events where the survey will be available.
Data will be collected through March. After that, what's gathered through the survey will then be translated into a report and distributed throughout the region. That portion of the process likely won't take shape until fall, Fry said.
“We want to hear from everybody," she said. "Wherever you live, whatever your walk of life, we want to hear from people about how they think the community is doing and what they think the community needs to focus on.”
