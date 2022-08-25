INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) and its Board of Directors on Thursday announced an investment in affordable housing through the HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME).
“This investment for affordable housing is a huge piece of our state’s infrastructure growth,” Crouch said. “We are excited to continue making Indiana a place for people to live, work and play. Affordable housing is critical to our state’s success, and we are pleased to make this investment.”
These awards will create and preserve affordable housing across our state for seniors, families and Indiana's workforce. In order to continue building Indiana's strong infrastructure, affordable housing should remain at the forefront of those discussions.
"IHCDA values our network of housing partners and developers who share our commitment to preserving and creating affordable housing for Hoosiers," said Jacob Sipe, Executive Director of IHCDA. "We will remain committed to appropriately allocating funds to provide housing opportunities that will not only strengthen communities but will provide Hoosiers a more sustainable quality of life."
The 2021 HOME Round was a competitive rental-only round. IHCDA received 12 applications which were all reviewed by our Real Estate Allocation staff. The applications are reviewed and checked for completeness and to determine whether all threshold requirements were met.
IHCDA allowed non-profit organizations who are interested in developing affordable housing to apply for Community Housing Development Organization (CHDO) certification prior to submitting a HOME application. Eleven non-profits applied to be certified as CHDOs during the 2021 HOME Round. IHCDA will be allocating several non-profits for CHDO operating awards totaling $300,000.
Each applicant was given the opportunity to respond to any staff questions regarding their application. Upon completion of this review, nine applicants were certified as CHDOs. Of the nine applicants that were certified as CHDOs, seven subsequently applied for 2021 HOME funding.
The funding awards for the 2021 Program Year Rental Round include:
• Autumn Ridge Duplexes in Corydon will receive $888,000 to create eight units of affordable family housing. They will receive $50,000 for CHDO funding.
• Beechwood in Clarksville will receive $1.726 million to create six units of affordable senior housing. They will receive $50,000 for CHDO funding.
• Hukill Flats in Seymour will receive $1.721 million to create and reuse space for affordable senior housing.
• Highland View in Scottsburg will receive $1.726 million to create six units of affordable senior housing.
