SOUTHERN INDIANA — For many gyms, membership numbers have reflected people’s new year resolution to get healthy and fit, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to provide obstacles for these facilities.
For YMCA facilities in the Greater Louisville area, including the locations in Clark and Floyd counties, memberships were down by 50% once the pandemic started, according to the CEO of YMCA of Greater Louisville, Steve Tarver.
Though the organization is not back up to pre-pandemic levels, Tarver said that they have built their memberships back up by 75% and their youth programs are close to being at 100%.
YMCA continues to follow COVID-19 protocols such as following strict cleaning procedures, moving machines further apart to encourage social distancing and implementing reservations for the pools so that they do not become overly crowded, according to Tarver.
At the Floyd County Family YMCA, treadmills and ellipticals are separated by about three feet of space from center to center. Tarver said that masks are required for YMCA workers but they are optional, yet strongly recommended for members.
Though Tarver acknowledged that people are still reluctant to head back to gyms during the pandemic, YMCA surveys have shown that members have placed a high trust in the YMCA. He said that they are hoping to see a little spike in membership in 2022.
“We learned during covid the need for good quality social interaction, and that’s something that has been beyond our expectations in terms of…what the need we have to connect people to each other as well as to our Y staff,” Tarver said, “And that’s going to continue to be a priority to us.”
Co-owner of a fitness facility in New Albany, Sorg Sport and Wellness, Jay Sorg said that while the gym took a hit in memberships at the beginning of the pandemic, people are now figuring out how to navigate COVID-19 waters.
Sorg said that he and his wife, Shelly Sorg, were lucky in that their facility has a nice online presence, where members can join in on workouts if they do not feel comfortable coming in person.
“We basically were pre-prepared, luckily, going into COVID and it really helped us out,” Sorg said.
Because Sorg Sport and Wellness operate differently than a regular gym, having both a transformation training section and a baseball academy section, Sorge said they are more niche and have more loyal clients.
So while the gym does generally see an uptick in memberships in January with new year resolutions, they are not really dependent on them for the rest of the year, according to Sorg.
Sorg said that their facility does follow safety measures such as keeping facilities clean and keeping people distanced better.
“I think all of those things are practices that started when covid first hit and everybody continued to keep those practices,” Sorg said.
In Jeffersonville, owner of Workout Anytime Jeffersonville Melissa Wharton said the business makes most of its money in January.
Wharton has owned the gym for five years, and said that there has been a big decrease in memberships starting in February and March of 2020, at about 25% of their business. Wharton said she is hoping to see an increase in memberships in the coming year.
“We still have people canceling over it, especially with the new strains coming out. But, it’s also important to get in a gym or do some kind of physical activity because it helps you to build up your immunity,” Wharton said.
Wharton said that they are constantly disinfecting machines and equipment at the facility to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Masks and social distancing are not enforced in the facility, though Wharton said that they always follow COVID-19 protocols put in place by the state or city.
