SOUTHERN INDIANA — Southern Indiana health officials are making plans to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to children younger than 12 as the nation awaits federal approval.
A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel recently voted to recommend lower doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The vaccine will still need official approval from the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before administration begins.
If federal approval is given, local health departments will then receive their allotments of the pediatric vaccine from the state. Health officers in both Clark and Floyd counties say administration to children younger than 12 could start as soon as early November depending on the timing of federal approval and the process at the state level.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said that once pediatric vaccinations are underway, those shots will be available at the Clark County Health Department, and the department is working to set up clinics at local schools to “make it very easy to get children vaccinated.”
Once the state opens up appointments for the pediatric vaccine, the Clark County Health Department will be “ready to go at a moment’s notice,” Yazel said.
“With a whole new demographic opening up, I think we’ll put more education out there [about the pediatric vaccine],” he said. “What we’ll do basically is determine what the demand is, and we’ll flex up or down based on what we see. If we see spots filling up day after day, we’ll flex up with more manpower.”
State health officials announced Wednesday that the state is expecting to receive 200,000 COVID-19 vaccines for kids younger than 12 by next week.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said the health department is prepared to quickly set up clinics to administer the pediatric shots, which will take place at indoor clinics instead of the drive-thru vaccination sites the department has been offering at Indiana University Southeast.
The department is already identifying possible days to schedule vaccination clinics for kids in Floyd County, including after-school hours and Saturdays.
Harris estimates that about 6,000 kids would be eligible for the vaccine in Floyd County, but he notes that many parents are in the 25-to-40 age group that have been less inclined to receive the vaccine.
“If [the parents] are not getting a vaccine, it’s not a stretch to assume they’re not going to vaccinate their kids,” he said. I think 30% [of eligible kids] vaccinated is probably optimistic, actually.”
Harris said the pediatric vaccinations will be especially important for children with chronic medical issues such as asthma or diabetes.
“We very strongly encourage parents to have their children vaccinated — it is overwhelmingly safe and effective,” he said.
About 61.5% of Floyd County residents are fully vaccinated versus 49.1% of total Indiana residents and 57% of total U.S. residents, and the county has ranked fifth or sixth in the state for vaccinated residents over the past month, according to Harris.
Clark County nearly went to the yellow advisory level on the state’s color-coded map tracking COVID-19 spread, but as Wednesday, it remains in the orange category, Yazel said. But if COVID-19 cases continue to decrease, the county could reach the yellow category next week.
Floyd County has been in the yellow advisory level since last Wednesday, and it has seen a month of steady decline in COVID-19 cases, Harris said.
Both Yazel and Harris say booster shots are making up a large percentage of the vaccines administered by the health department, and they have recently seen more people coming to clinics for the boosters than coming for their first or second shots.
Even as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations fall in Clark and Floyd counties, the health officers say the holidays could lead to a spike in cases as more people travel and gather in large groups indoors.
But the area could be in a better position for the holidays if cases continue to decrease in Southern Indiana in coming weeks, Yazel said. Last year, Southern Indiana was already facing an upswing in cases when the holidays arrived.
Yazel said the county is in a “good place,” but he encourages people to continue to take precautions and get their COVID-19 vaccine.
“Even though things are looking good, that doesn’t mean we should throw caution to the wind,” he said. “Take a moment to enjoy the good news, but continue making good decisions.”
