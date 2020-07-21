LOUISVILLE — Hundreds of thousands of dollars will go to 12 historic Hoosier properties, including two in Southern Indiana.
The Historic Renovation Grant Program is designed to help rehab and preserve historic properties in order to further downtown economic developments, WAVE 3 News reports.
The Shipman-McCord House located in downtown New Albany and the Masonic Temple for the Clark Lodge #40 Freemasons in Jeffersonville both will receive $100,000.
Eligible properties for this grant program had to be at least 50 years old and either listed on the register of Indiana historic sites/structures, be listed or eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, or be listed as a contributing resource in a National Register District.
WAVE 3 noted the grant funding will be used to renovate exterior features as needed.
