SOUTHERN INDIANA — On the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, ceremonies were held in New Albany and Clarksville to remember and honor the lives of those who were killed.
Over 60 people, including 20 police officers and firefighters, gathered in Bicentennial Park in New Albany on Saturday surrounded by American flags and an altar dedicated to first responders killed on 9/11 and a Clark County native, Christopher Wright, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.
As residents filled in the chairs on the law, they prepared to hear speeches from Mayor Jeff Gahan, Police Chief Todd Bailey and Fire Chief Matt Juliot about the attacks and their impact.
“We’ll recall the events of that day and honor the victims and the heroes, because as a nation we must always remember what happened that day,” Gahan said.
Bailey spoke about the way 9/11 will be remembered in history and the different stories that will be told, from stories of heroes and villains, of love and loss and of service and sacrifice.
“I challenge all here today to reflect. To reflect on the significance of this date and all impacted by the despicable acts of those responsible. To reflect upon the lessons learned and how we as unified people overcame adversity,” Bailey said.
Near the end of the event, firefighter Zach Woodard performed the tradition of the firefighter’s salute by tolling the bell in the special 5-5-5 signal that honors firefighters that have died in the line of duty.
The lives of first responders were also honored in Clarksville on Saturday by the reading of the names of over 800 police officers, firefighters and medics that died on 9/11.
The event was hosted by Mission BBQ, a restaurant that aims to honor and serve soldiers, police officers, firefighters and first responders, according to its website.
The event started with a short speech from Clarksville Councilperson A.D. Stonecipher and a prayer from Councilperson Mike Mustain.
Surrounded by a fire rescue boat, a SWAT vehicle and several fire trucks, one displaying a large American flag, firefighters began reading off the names of the first responders killed 20 years prior.
“We remember, and it’s a memorial but it’s also a celebration of the strength and the courage of our first responders that run into the danger zone without regard for the outcome,” Mustain said, “Not only do we respect and honor those that died that day but in doing this we honor and respect those who are serving today, who are ready and willing to run into danger.”
After the reading of the names, Councilperson Jennifer Voignier was preparing to go around asking people what they were doing on the day 20 years ago.
“It was very vivid, thinking back 20 years...So many people remember exactly what happened, exactly where they were, what they were doing when they found out,” Voignier said.
For Voignier, on 9/11 she was getting tires on her van when her then husband called and told her to turn on the TV, as she had relatives in New York City at the time. As heart wrenching as she said the moment was, she was relieved to find out her mother-in-law had safely made it to Staten Island.
“It’s difficult to be out here today...It was a very touching time, very difficult time. I think any citizen in the area would have said the same thing,” Voignier said.
