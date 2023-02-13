SOUTHERN INDIANA — Market data gathered from the Indiana Association of Realtors shows home sales have begun to stabilize in Indiana.
As inflation improves, mortgage rates are trending downward and inventory of houses is increasing in Indiana, though it is remaining below pre-pandemic levels.
Southern Indiana experienced an abnormal increase in home sales this past January.
“We closed out the month of January with a 25.7% increase in the number of resale homes that hit the market,” said Chris Fox, Fox Realty managing broker and senior business coach. “New construction is still a little bit slower because it’s not new construction time yet.”
Fox added that more homes have been coming to the market and interest rates are slowly coming down. He expects to see interest rates around 5%, and that should bring more buyers to the market.
“I think as people start getting spring fever and getting their houses cleaned up, I think we’ll start seeing more inventory,” Fox said. “We’re not going to see the inventory like we’ve seen for the last two-and-a-half years.”
The lack of inventory in Southern Indiana is partly due to homeowners refinancing their houses in 2020 and 2021 to get interest rates of 1.9-3% and now have no desire to put their houses back on the market.
People that are going to be moving throughout the year are going to be the people that have a necessity to move, says Fox.
“People that don’t have to move, they’re going to sit and run out the interest rate that they refinanced,” Fox said. “it’s just going to keep the housing inventory a little bit lower than we’d expect. But we had such a rush over the last two years, we just have to play catch-up.”
Fox added that the market interest rates for buying houses will not be back down to the 3%-4% range anytime soon. The reason why the rates were that low was because the government was trying to stimulate the economy when coming out of the pandemic.
“It’s just not a normal rate,” Fox said. “If we’re in the fives and we continue to stay in the fives the rest of this year, that’s going to be a great interest rate.”
He added that buyers have to be realistic on what a great normal interest rate is.
One concern buyers have is their jobs since many companies are restructuring and scaling back their workforce, people are losing their jobs.
“It’s going to affect some people in the housing industry because of job stability,” Fox said. “I think the biggest thing that we hear now is ‘Chris, tell me the truth, are interest rates going to come down?’ I go back to one thing that we’ve said for a little while, ‘Right now marry the house and date the rate.’”
What he means by that is if someone finds a house that fits all of their needs, buy the house. If the rates drop substantially, which they are hoping they will, the owner should refinance the house.
If they take this approach, the house owner will be getting a better rate and the house they wanted. Whereas if they sat around and wait, multiple offers will start to come in.
“That’s going to push a lot of buyers out of the market because they’re not going to compete,” Fox said. “I try to be real with them, I try to be honest to them and say ‘Look, I don’t have a crystal ball, I can’t predict what the interest rates are going to be in August. But what I can tell you is interest rates are coming back down.’”
Fox still says it is a great time to buy and sell a house because of supply and demand.
“Sellers need to sell, they’re going to sell,” Fox said. “I do think that if buyers are going to wait, they’re going to end up costing themselves either a house or more money because of supply and demand. When multiple offers start happening in the spring, some buyers might miss out.”
