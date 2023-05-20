SOUTHERN INDIANA - Business is booming in Southern Indiana.
That’s what labor force participation data from Southern Indiana Works indicates for spring of 2023.
Companies who’ve used the resources at the workforce development organization that serves Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Crawford, Scott and Washington counties said they’ve seen success with finding and training people for careers.
“We’ve used Southern Indiana Works off and on for well over 10 years,” said Vice President of W.M. Kelley Ryan Banet. “In the past year we’ve teamed up with them to get a couple of hires through the programs they have.”
W.M. Kelley is a metal fabrication company in New Albany that offers a variety of positions to jobseekers.
Banet said it's been a challenge to find help in the past, and through programs at Southern Indiana Works two new people have been hired recently.
“One of the new hires is a veteran from the on-the-job training program and another was a foreign born talent through the on the job training program as well,” Banet said. “When you go through Southern Indiana Works, they’re helpful with walking you through (everything) they have a talented team that will help assist us in anything we need.”
There’s also help available beyond job placement programs at the organization.
For example, Banet needed some assistance filling out some forms on Indiana’s website for W.M. Kelley and Southern Indiana Works were in constant contact with him until the issue was resolved.
“Most of the talent we need is pretty highly skilled talent, it’s high level,” Banet said. “We have welding, machine operators, maintenance, assemblers as well. It’s important because it allows us to be able to achieve what we are trying to do, and that’s provide the customer with their solution.”
Banet said W.M. Kelley also works with Prosser Career Education Center to place high school students in jobs after they graduate.
“I was at Prosser recently and the vice principal said they had over 70 students apply to their welding program,” Banet said. “I am seeing a trend where it’s growing in the welding program.”
That program is also producing very qualified students, Banet said, who are able to learn the basics of welding and safety. This allows W.M. Kelley to hire them on and train them even more while they’re on the job.
“We will start a graduate out of the welding program at Prosser at $19 or $10 an hour,” Banet said. “Take that to someone going to college and racking up $100,000 in debt and look eight years down the road and compare where those people are going to be.”
Southern Indiana Works President and CEO Tony Watterson there’s a strong labor participation rate in the area.
“We have more people working now than we did pre-COVID,” Watterson said. “So beginning in early 2020 we lost 104,000 jobs in the Kentuckiana region. We’ve recovered 113,000 jobs. We have more people working now than we did."
Across the entire region there are around 685,000 people in the workforce and labor participation is around 63%.
“If people are looking for work, they’re able to find it,” Watterson said.
There are still employment barriers in place and during the pandemic people changed their minds about what kinds of jobs they wanted to have.
Watterson said there’s been a 10% increase in people working in the transportation and warehouse sectors, but a 7% employment loss in the leisure and hospitality business.
People in Southern Indiana are probably already seeing the impact of these changes.
“What this is telling us is people transitioned into other occupations and it’s left a gap in hospitality and tourism and service industry-based jobs,” Watterson said. “We definitely see a high demand for those things. You might go to a restaurant and there’s a longer wait because there’s not anyone at the drive-thru.”
Southern Indiana Works is launching a new job program for young people this summer.
Watterson said the goal is to place people ages 16 to 24 in jobs with the town of Clarksville, city of Charlestown and New Albany, where they will learn job skills and do work like maintenance, repair and landscaping over the summer.
The program lasts for six weeks, the young people work 30 hours per week and make $15 an hour.
“Some of those municipalities can hire them on as full-time employees (after the program ends,)” Watterson said.
Financial experts said that despite available jobs, there still is shortage of actual labor in Southern Indiana.
“Unemployment is 3.1 percent, that’s a historically low rate,” said Uric Dufrene, interim executive vice chancellor for Academic Affairs and Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast. “The economy is expected to slow down this year, and some agencies reported a 100 percent chance of a recession, but that’s yet to occur.”
Dufrene said there is a slight downturn in job postings in Southern Indiana currently.
“We keep kicking the recession down the road more or less,” Dufrene said. “The bottom line is we still have a tight labor market.”
For Cimtech President, CEO and Team Member Jesika Young, it's important to create a positive environment to recruit and retain workers.
Cimtech is a New Albany-based manufacturer.
"We are a team-first organization and that means there's no one person above or below the team," she said. "We are all in this together. We work with our team mates to achieve a common goal to be a premier manufacturer to manufacturers."
Young said Cimtech has used Southern Indiana Works in many aspects of its business.
"Quite literally they are part of our strategic plan when it comes to recruiting and retaining our team members." she said. "It's important. We've got a great two-way communication, us to them on the needs of a manufacturer with the community and them to us, with what types of training the offer as well as their recruiting process."
Southern Indiana Works is able to match Cimtech with workers and Young said that there's plenty of work available for people in the manufacturing business.
"One of the things that Cimtech has, is a fantastic tenure of team members," she said. "Our average tenure within our four walls is 20 years. From a team base perspective, we've got a lot of institutional knowledge and retained our teammates well."
