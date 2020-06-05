SOUTHERN INDIANA — In April 2019, a Clarksville police officer shot and killed a man after responding to a domestic disturbance call along Howard Street.
An investigation ensued, and the officer’s use of force was deemed justified after authorities said the man was told several times to drop a handgun he brandished when police arrived at the scene.
One of the biggest factors in the case was police body camera footage. The video showed that the man, Max Helton, pointed his gun at the office, which led to the shooting, Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said after reviewing the footage.
“That’s the one thing we tell everybody — the camera doesn’t lie,” Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer said Friday.
Clarksville Police Department officers wear body cameras, as Palmer believes they serve a dual purpose.
“I support the cameras. It promotes transparency,” he said. “I think in today’s world not only are we looking at protection for the community and the public, but we’re also looking at protection for the officers.”
Palmer said Friday he would not be surprised if the use of cameras isn’t mandated for all policing agencies in the near future, though other Southern Indiana law enforcement officials argue there’s more to the issue than just recording footage.
Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop said the department’s squad cars used to be equipped with cameras, but those were removed due to expenses related to maintenance and storage capacity for footage.
He said a change in state law in 2016 requiring recordings to be kept for at least 190 days resulted in many departments changing course.
“Police departments across the state took those body cameras off their officers and threw them in a drawer because they could not follow state law,” Loop said.
About $240,000 is being budgeted to store footage at Floyd County Jail once renovation work has been completed.
Loop added that issues can arise from the use of body cameras, as he said not necessarily every interaction or interview an officer conducts should be made available for public consumption.
There are also times when an officer just forgets to turn a camera on and faces harsh criticism as a result, he continued.
“You have good officers out there who are being scrutinized,” he said.
Police cameras can serve as a “much-needed” oversight tool, but their use must be accompanied by strong policies to prevent abuses, The American Civil Liberties Union states on its website.
“Without good policies, they risk becoming just another police surveillance device — and one with very real potential to invade privacy,” the ACLU states on its website. “Especially important are policies governing when cameras are turned on, and who has access to the footage and under what conditions.”
In the wake of protests focused on policing and use of force, police departments across the country are facing questions about cameras. But even departments that use the technology have demonstrated that simply having cameras isn’t a foolproof solution to transparency.
Former Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad was fired Monday after it was learned that officers involved in a shooting that killed David McAtee didn’t have their body cams on at the time of the incident.
In May, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the city’s police department would begin using body cameras this summer. Indianapolis was one of the largest cities in the country not to have body cams in use.
The New Albany Police Department doesn’t have a dash or body camera program. NAPD Chief Todd Bailey said that instead, the department focuses on fostering a strong relationship with the public and builds trust through community outreach.
“The NAPD does not use military style tactics in its efforts to keep our community safe,” Bailey said. “We utilize modern, respectful and humane methods when interacting with the people we encounter.”
The department and city have invested in training on topics like de-escalation, community-oriented policing and understanding diversity, Bailey said.
He added that the NAPD constantly reviews its practices, and if it were to institute a body camera program, officials would want to ensure the technology could “protect both citizens and police officers.”
“Body cameras remain a highly debated topic involving many different points of view,” Bailey said. “There are people who believe all police should always wear them and there are those who are highly concerned by the inaccuracy of the cameras and miscellaneous privacy concerns.”
The Jeffersonville Police Department is in the early stages of reintroducing body cams after suspending its program in 2016 after the changes in state law.
“That was a cost that we just couldn’t incur,” JPD Assistant Chief Michael McVoy said.
The new program — which McVoy said launched in early May before unrest became heightened — is a pilot and is being tested by a small portion of the department’s officers.
If it works out, McVoy said it's likely the patrol division will wear cameras with detectives using them when they hit the streets to conduct interviews.
Advances in technology have cut down on some of the storage expenses associated with cameras, but the costs are still an issue. McVoy said the price tag was the drawback for JPD, as he supports using cameras.
“It cuts down on frivolous complaints, and if someone has a legitimate complaint, it would show that,” McVoy said of camera footage.
Cam footage can also serve as a training tool for officers, he continued.
“We’re constantly looking at ways of how we can be better, and how we can be more efficient for the public,” McVoy said.
