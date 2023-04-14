SOUTHERN INDIANA - Local law enforcement officials commend the work of the Louisville Metro Police Department during this week's mass shooting and said they’re prepared in case of a similar event in Clark or Floyd counties.
Five people died and eight were injured, including LMPD officer Nickolas Wilt, when a man opened fire at Old National Bank on Monday morning.
The shooter, Connor Sturgeon, graduated from Floyd Central High School in 2016. He was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police.
Floyd County Sheriff Steve Bush said people all throughout his department undergo mass shooter training.
“One of the things we are working on is active shooter training, in a school or business, wherever it’s at, you’ve got to get where the shots are being fired,” Bush said. “Your whole role is to protect the community. You have to put your life on the line and disregard that. All these officers have families and kids and parents and everything else. But at the end of the day, their job is to neutralize the shots being fired, or whoever may be doing that.”
He said the department is currently working on mass shooting training with the fire department as well. The goal is to eventually purchase bulletproof vests for firefighters so they can tend to any victims while police go after the threat during an event.
“What we are really concentrating on now is there should be no hesitation,” Bush said. “You can pick which shooting over the years if the officers hesitate. You don’t want that, because your goal is to neutralize the shots being fired as quickly as possible, so you can limit the tragedy. I think in the Louisville shooting, they did that.”
He commended LMPD for their efforts on Monday.
“Not knowing their training or just anything else or what you saw in the video and the reports and accounts of it, it looks like LMPD did a fantastic job in terms of how they responded to that incident,” Bush said. “Very tragic day, very tragic event but the call came in and the officers responded without hesitation and that’s what you want to be done.”
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said officers at his department are trained for these kinds of events.
“Our staff are regularly trained on how to respond to active shooter situations,” he said. “Our staff are trained to immediately enter any impacted structure or facility, locate and neutralize any threats.”
Bailey said officers are trained to, “Rescue and provide aid or facilitate assistance to EMS personnel who would provide aid.”
“(They will) follow up and investigate all criminal violations that occurred during the incident,” Bailey said.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Scottie Maples sent condolences to those who lost loved ones in the tragic shooting.
“Given the recent events, we believe that it is not the appropriate time to make light of our own training and abilities,” said CCSO Assistant Chief Col. Mark Grube. “We respect the privacy of the local community who are still mourning and grieving from the tragedy. Instead, we should focus our efforts on joining the community in mourning and also praising the efforts of the brave first responders in Louisville.”
Grube said the department’s thoughts and prayers are with people grieving the event.
“However, please know that we are committed to providing a safe community, and our deputies regularly train to respond to these types of situations,” Grube said. “We are dedicated to maintaining our training and readiness to respond to any emergencies that may arise. We commend the actions of the Louisville Metro Police Department and stand with them and all the members of our community who were affected by this terrible tragedy.”
