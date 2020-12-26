SOUTHERN INDIANA — As the 2021 legislative session approaches, issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2021-2023 budget are among the most pressing for local lawmakers.
The 2021 General Assembly will reconvene Jan. 4. The News and Tribune spoke with local lawmakers to discuss their top priorities heading into the legislative session.
Sen. Ron Grooms, R-Jeffersonville, will be chairman of the Family & Children Services Committee, where he will deal with issues such as Medicaid, home care services and food stamps.
Grooms said his top priorities include “our people, our government and our health,” and the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will be one of the biggest challenges.
“If we can’t keep our people healthy, if we can’t find a way to get more people vaccinated and protect with the immunizations, if we can’t convince people to practice good hygiene and take seriously the COVID-19 pandemic and do their part to help control this, so many other things aren’t going to matter,” Grooms said.
“The health and safety of our citizens is a number one concern for me,” he said. “The education of our children is a big concern for me. To get people back to work and get healthy is a big concern for me.”
Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany, will be chairman of the Health and Medicaid subcommittee of the Ways and Means Committee this session.
Clere said lawmakers will face many unknowns this budget session. He emphasized his commitment to maintaining full funding for K-12 education this session.
“K-12 education is about half of the budget, so maintaining K-12 funding is likely going to make things more difficult in other areas,” he said. “It’s going to depend a lot on how quickly revenues rebound and how confident we can be in the revenue forecast.”
Clere said the December revenue forecast for Indiana was better than expected, but there is “still a long way to go,” and many things will remain “up in the air” throughout the budget session.
State Rep. Dr. Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville, will be on the Public Health Committee, Natural Resources Committee and Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development Committee.
Fleming said she believes this will be among the most important legislative sessions because the budget session coincides with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it’s going to dictate a lot of policies and a lot of decisions,” she said. “I think we’ll look back retroactively, retrospectively of the consequences of how the pandemic was dealt with, both the health aspects and the economic aspects — the two are very much intertwined.”
GOALS FOR 2021
One of Fleming’s concerns is healthcare inequalities for the elderly, she said, and she hopes to seek opportunities to increase funding for in-home care.
She is worried about the disproportionate number of COVID-19 deaths that have occurred in nursing homes, saying “inequalities that we knew existed in healthcare have really been exacerbated by the pandemic.”
“We could help family members and make it financially feasible for them to help with a family member,” Fleming said. “For many offspring of the elderly, they can’t afford to quit their job to take care of their mom and dad, and a lot of families want to do that but feel forced to put their loved ones in nursing homes because they can’t afford to leave their jobs.”
She also hopes to draft a resolution urging health insurance companies to spend a portion of their excess revenue to support urgent healthcare needs during the pandemic, including COVID-19 immunizations.
Grooms said looking for ways to control spending amid an uncertain budget session will be one of his main concerns.
“Specific to the budget, we need to find a way to consolidate spending and cut spending wherever we can, because revenue will not be the same — that’s just a known,” he said. “It’s not going to be the same, and how do you spend 5-10% less money and continue to provide the same services we were providing a year and a half ago when we don’t know what our revenues are going to be.”
He notes that redistricting will be a major part of the 2021 legislative session.
“States have to draw districts for elections to be conducted based on fair, equitable numbers, so each person will be be fairly represented by population,” Grooms said.
Grooms said he is introducing a bill that would ensure pharmacists are able to administer COVID-19 immunizations.
“We like to make that specific every year for pharmacists,” he said. “This one [for COVID] is not on the list, and it needs to be added.”
Clere is working on legislation related to the governor’s emergency powers, including one addressing the issue of small businesses, he said. He said Gov. Eric Holcomb’s pandemic restrictions in the spring had the “unintended consequences of favoring big box retailers over small businesses.”
He said businesses such as lawn and garden stores were one example of businesses at a disadvantage.
“[Small businesses] were told they couldn’t have customers shopping inside, but Home Depot and Walmart and others could still have customers inside because they were deemed essential retail, since they sold groceries or hardware or both,” Clere said. “My bill is an attempt to make sure small businesses never again find themselves at a disadvantage to big box stores.”
He is also working on legislation with other lawmakers that would limit the governor’s emergency powers and provide more legislative oversight, Clere said.
Clere said he is working a number of health issues, including an ongoing effort “aimed at decriminalizing and destigmatizing HIV.” His goal is to increase testing and treatment to reduce transmission and provide a better quality of life for those living with HIV, he said.
Fleming is planning to reintroduce a contraceptive health bill that failed to pass last year, saying she believes it has a good chance of passing this session.
The bill would increase access to birth control by allowing pharmacists to prescribe oral and transdermal hormonal contraceptives over the counter after a health screening and blood pressure check.
“The benefits are huge for women and families,” Fleming said. “Many pharmacies are open 24 hours a day, and they are much more accessible than trying to get into the doctor’s office.”
