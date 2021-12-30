SOUTHERN INDIANA — Moving into 2022, Southern Indiana’s state representatives all have different ideas for legislation and varying viewpoints on mandating the COVID-19 vaccine, which they plan to take to the next congressional session.
With the pandemic still looming over the new year, the members will be debating House Bill 1001, which in part states that employers will be unable to require their employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, unless they give employees the option to opt out for medical or religious regions.
The bill would also require employers to offer COVID-19 testing no more than once a week in lieu of getting the vaccine, at no cost to the employee.
Democrat Rep. Rita Fleming said she believes a vaccination requirement should be left up to the businesses to look at the risk factors and decide for themselves. She noted that it would be irresponsible for some employers to not mandate the vaccine in places where employees are working with more vulnerable populations.
“We’re a business-friendly state, we tout ourselves as that, so let’s let the businesses decide,” Fleming said.
Republican Rep. Ed Clere echoed similar sentiments as Fleming, stating that he has a lot of concerns about preventing employers from making this decision.
“I’m very concerned about limiting the ability of businesses to manage their business…the way they think is best for their employees and customers and for the success of the business,” Clere said.
Though he cannot support the bill as introduced, Clere said it is a work in progress and he is hopeful that he will be able to support it at some point.
Republican Sen. Erin Houchin said that she is going to be keeping an eye on the bill and push for results that best serve individual liberties though she admitted it’s difficult to balance with the rights of business owners.
“I do support the rights of business owners and employers to make decisions. I know it’s a delicate balance when we’re trying to maintain public health. But we can’t allow these mandates to infringe upon our freedoms,” Houchin said.
“I don't want to put an extra burden on business owners and that can be a tricky thing when we’re looking at how to track legislation,” she said.
Vaccinations are not the only health issue that will be addressed in the coming session, but Clere and Fleming are focused on a variety of topics in health care.
Clere is looking to add some relief within pharmacies — especially with extended wait times as a result of short staffing and the pharmacies being overwhelmed — by expanding responsibilities of pharmacist technicians.
Clere said pharmacist technicians are only allowed to administer the flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine, but not other immunizations. The bill he is authoring for this session would allow for the technicians to administer all immunizations under the supervision of a pharmacist.
“It allows pharmacists to focus their time on tasks that only a pharmacist can perform,” Clere said, “This will allow a better use of staff.”
Clere said that he is working on three bills addressing health issues, including the one previously mentioned, that will focus on patient safety and issues concerning people with disabilities.
Looking to provide relief to health care workers, Fleming is hopeful that some bills will be brought to the table that will offer them support in the form of education assistance, student loan forgiveness, financial assistance and/or child care.
There have been efforts and much discussion in Floyd County around providing quality broadband access to those living in rural areas. Many of these initiatives have been spearheaded by state government, including efforts by Sen. Houchin.
Houchin, who authored the original broadband grant program in 2018, will be continuing her efforts in expanding quality broadband services in the new year.
“When I first took office less than 17% of the state had access to one gigabyte speed or higher of fiber, so recognizing that issue I authored and passed the third in the nation broadband grant program,” Houchin said.
Statistics released by AT&T show that the number of those with access to more than one gigabyte of speed has increased to 78% from the 17% prior to the legislation, according to Houchin.
While Houchin said that she realizes everyone is still not connected, the main focus is now on the quality and affordability of broadband services, though they will continue to ensure everyone gets access.
Another focus for Houchin in the coming session is on fuel taxes, specifically to reduce them.
“With the current rate of inflation everything is getting more expensive, the gas prices are higher. One thing that we can do to give relief at the pump is by cutting the gas tax,” Houchin said.
As of now the fuel tax is split between the transportation fund and the state general fund. Houchin’s proposed bill would cut the fuel tax by the amount that goes into the general fund and allow for all of the fuel tax to permanently be deposited into the transportation fund.
Republican Sen. Kevin Boehnlein also has a focus on lowering taxes for Indiana residents and hopes he will see more income tax relief for them this year.
“One of things that I hear when I talk to folks on a regular basis is that their check isn't going as far as it once did, and what they’re saying is inflation is really impacting them. And one way we can help their checks go further is if we can allow their checks to be bigger by reducing their tax burden,” Boehnlein said.
On a different track, Boehnlein is looking forward to being a co-author of a bill that would eliminate gate fees for veterans at state parks. While he thinks this is a good way to show support for veterans, Boehnlein is also motivated by the mental health implications of this bill.
Boehnlein said that every day about 22 veterans commit suicide and one way that medical professional try to treat those individuals is by encouraging exercise and fresh air.
“Our state parks are one of the best places for them to do that,” he said.
Republican Rep. Karen Engleman has several bills underway for 2022’s spring session, and while she is proud of all of the bills she is authoring, she is particularly ready to see headway on a handicap-accessible vehicle bill added to the Lemon Law.
“The handicap-accessible vehicle [bill] is one that I have been working with the constituents on for a while, so I’m glad to see some movement on that,” she said.
As of now, Medicaid does not cover the cost of most handicap accessible vehicles or conversions. Engleman said the language currently only covers the cost of one particular vehicle that has not been made in many years.
“People that have to have handicap-accessible vehicles don’t buy them because they want to spend the extra money. They buy them because they have a family member or someone they take care of that has to have them to be transported. That extra expense, if they had a Medicaid waiver, it’s very helpful to get part of that expense for the conversion paid,” Engleman said.
Other bills she is working on include adding underground storage tanks for sewage at campgrounds, associational standing to allow an association to appear in court for one of their members on an appeal and the ability for someone to appeal a denied protective order.
The Indiana General Assembly is to convene Jan. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.