SOUTHERN INDIANA — The ice and snow that covered Southern Indiana on Thursday left residents to cope with slick roads, widespread closures and freezing temperatures that were expected to linger for days.
Schools across Southern Indiana, including school districts in Clark and Floyd counties, Indiana University Southeast and Ivy Tech Sellersburg, went to eLearning due to the winter storm, which began Wednesday afternoon and continued into early Thursday.
The winter weather also led to the closing of multiple government offices, and a number of local businesses announced they were delaying their opening or closing for the day due to the icy conditions.
The impact to power lines in Clark and Floyd counties was minimal, and at 2 p.m. only one power outage in Southern Indiana was reported by Duke Energy.
Weather outlook
The National Weather Service at Louisville reported about a half-inch of sleet accumulation for Southern Indiana, meteorologist Ryan Sharp told the News and Tribune.
Sharp said there wasn’t a major winter weather event like this last year, and he said it has been at least two to three years since the area has seen anything similar to the freezing rain.
Although it’s a bit unusual, he said, such wintry conditions aren’t completely out of the ordinary for this area.
This winter storm, though, didn’t match the magnitude of the conditions experienced here during the winter storm of 2009, Sharp said. That storm 12 years ago caused long periods of power outages and weeklong school closures in the Louisville area.
The 2009 ice and snow storm, which occurred Jan. 26-28, started when a wintry mix moved into Southern Indiana and central Kentucky. Over the three-day period, the Louisville area saw snow totals of 4-6 inches and ice up to an inch thick.
Inch-thick ice was also dropped on Kentuckiana when a winter storm rolled through in 2003, Sharp said.
The winter storm warning and winter weather advisory expired Thursday morning for Southern Indiana and northern Kentucky, according to the National Weather Service. Sharp said the weather is expected to “dry out” Friday.
Temperatures should stay below freezing, though, into the weekend and early next week. On Sunday, he expects highs in the upper teens, and a chance of snow showers on Monday.
“The next chance of some kind of wintry weather looks like it gets here Monday,” Sharp said. “We could see some good snows with that, but it’s still a bit early to have the details worked out. A lot of cold air in place with any moisture system coming in will probably bring in snow.”
Weather-related accidents
Although emergency responders were on standby in case of weather-related accidents, local police agencies had few to report as of Thursday morning.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said officers had responded to a few minor crashes and one semi that was turned around backward on Interstate 64. No injuries were reported.
“We haven’t had a lot this morning, mainly minor slide-offs and spinouts,” he said. “No major crashes, so it’s been pretty easy. The guys kept busy, but it wasn’t overwhelming.”
He added that in some cases, an officer witnessed a slide-off and turned around to assist only to find the driver had managed to get back on the road and on the way.
Huls attributed the small number of incidents to people taking more precautions or just staying off the roads altogether.
“A lot of times when it looks bad and people know that it’s icy, they just drive a lot more careful,” he said. “If it’s just snow they think ‘ah it’s just snowing, it’s not going to be that slick.’ That’s when we have more crashes.
“A lot of people were replying to me on Facebook saying ‘I’m glad I’m staying home’ and ‘I’ve already called in,’ and a lot of people left earlier from work.”
Huls said that the more winter weather events there are, “the better it gets because people know it’s slick and they kind of get their sea legs underneath of them and learn how to drive on [slick roads].”
His advice to drivers navigating snowy or icy roads is to be aware of where you are and your particular area.
“My advice would be look at what’s in front of you — don’t just take anybody’s words for what the road conditions are, because they may be great right outside their door and 10 miles away it may be worse,” he said.
“Pay attention to the road in front of you, always leave lots of distance between you and the vehicle in front, and just do everything nice and smooth and slow.”
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reported a few weather-related calls, but none serious, and it was fewer than they had anticipated given the weather. The same was true in New Albany, where Police Chief Todd Bailey noted in an email that they also had extra officers on duty in case of an uptick in accidents, but few occurred.
Reporters Aprile Rickert and Brooke McAfee contributed to this story.
