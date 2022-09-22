SOUTHERN INDIANA — The debate over banning books has intensified across the country, but librarian Jen Weidner emphasizes that the Jeffersonville Township Public Library is not only keeping banned books on the shelves, but it is also putting a spotlight on materials that have been challenged.
“The past couple years, it’s just really been brought to the forefront — I don’t believe anyone should tell anyone else what they can and can’t read,” she said. “The First Amendment gives us that right.”
This week is Banned Books Week, and across Southern Indiana, libraries have put together displays celebrating books that have been challenged or banned. This includes the Floyd County Library, Jeffersonville Township Public Library and Charlestown-Clark County Public Library.
Mickey’s, a local used bookstore and coffee shop in New Albany, is also highlighting its selection of banned books this week.
Banned Books Week is an annual awareness campaign promoted by organizations such as the American Library Association (ALA) and Amnesty International. The week celebrates the “freedom to read,” according to the Banned Books Week website.
According to the ALA, there were 729 challenges of materials at libraries, schools and universities in 2021, which included 1,597 individual books. This was the highest number the organization has reported since it started tracking book challenges 20 years ago.
So far this year, there have been 681 challenges attempting to ban or restrict materials, including 1,651 individual books. The majority of the top 10 books challenged or banned in 2021 were books authored by and/or focusing on LGBTQ+ people and people of color.
Weidner, an assistant reference librarian at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, said the library’s various banned book displays were created at the start of September in a celebration of “Banned Books Month” instead of just a week.
Banned books have been the subject of two recent episodes of the library’s “In the Stacks” podcast, which is co-hosted by Weidner. She noted guidance from the ALA, which calls for libraries to challenge censorship and provide “all points of view on current and historical issues” in its materials.
“There’s a saying that says every good library has something to offend everyone,” she said. “There are books here I would never want to check out, that I would never want to read, but OK, I’m not going to try and ban them or pull them from the shelves.”
It’s up to individual parents to decide what is best for their own children to read, and if they are concerned about what their children are reading, she encourages parents to come to the library with their child to explain why they don’t want them to read the material, Weidner said.
It’s not the role of librarians to “police what people read,” she said.
Mickey Ball, owner’s of Mickey’s bookstore, is highlighting books such as Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye,” Ken Kesey’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and Salman Rushdie’s “The Satanic Verses” on his shelves. He has sold many of the books throughout the week, and he keeps adding to the display.
“Some of them deal with race or sex and different things, and now, it seems a lot of (challenges) are geared toward LGBTQ+, and there have been a lot of schools in Texas banning books like that,” Ball said. “To us, it’s censorship where people are missing out on really good works of literature and/or nonfiction.”
One of the books that Mickey’s has sold this week is E.B. White’s “Charlotte’s Web,” which has been banned because the depiction of talking animals was considered blasphemous.
Weidner said she is not aware of any challenges to materials at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library.
“If someone did want to come and challenge some materials, that’s fine, that’s your right,” she said. “We have a form you can fill out. But my thing is, and I always joke, if you want to try and challenge or ban a book, I’m going to need you to read that entire book, I’m going to need you to write me a paper and tell me which passage or which page down to the sentence or down to the word that offended you.”
She also noted this year’s introduction of an LGBTQ+ section at the library, which has received a positive response. At the Jeffersonville library, putting up special displays for banned books, LGBTQ+ books and Black History Month shows people that “they are included” and “representation matters,” she said.
“My thing is, if that one books saves one person’s life, it’s worth all the pushback in the world,” Weidner said.
At the Floyd County Library, a table in the teen section features a wide array of banned books. The section is titled “Azka-banned, and the decorative display references Azkaban, the fictional prison in “Harry Potter,” along with the Dementors, creatures that guard the prison.
Some of the books in the library’s display are partially covered with brown paper bags, and it features a series of “wanted” posters with names of banned books.
Luis Munoz, marketing and digital outreach coordinator at the Floyd County Library, described the banned books section as a “captivating display.” He said some of the most challenged books of all time are classics that “teach great lessons and have great literary value,” including “1984” by George Orwell, “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald and “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee.
“Banned Books Week is all about celebrating the freedom to read and highlighting the value of free and open access to information and books,” Munoz said.
He said the Floyd County Library has received challenges based on concerns about graphic novels in the collection that are geared toward older readers. The library’s approach has not been to remove those titles, but instead to inform patrons about the recommended age ranges for those particular books.
“It was a matter of misconceptions about the age range for materials, and it was an opportunity for us to better educate readers,” Munoz said. “We encourage that kind of feedback, and we’re really transparent about our collection.”
Weidner said efforts to prevent people from reading challenged books often have the opposite effect.
“I don’t think these people who are trying to ban books and trying to challenge books realize that it just makes people want to read them more,” she said. “When you tell someone not to do something, they’re going to do the opposite.”
For Weidner, providing access to banned and challenged books shows that the library is a safe place “for everybody.”
“I don’t care what your socio-economic standing is, I don’t care if you’re LGBTQIA+, I don’t care what color you are — come to the library,” she said.
