SOUTHERN INDIANA — Millions of dollars have been approved for road projects in Southern Indiana, as local communities will garner state funds for paving, road reconstruction and bridge preservation.
In total, Hoosier towns, cities and counties will receive $101.9 million through the Indiana Department of Transportation's Community Crossings program, which is part of Gov. Eric Holcomb's Next Level Roads initiative.
It's the second round of funding announced for 2021.
“Community Crossings continues to have a transformative effect on communities across Indiana," Holcomb said in announcing the funds, which require a local match. "The partnership between the state and local governments is empowering Hoosier cities, towns and counties to invest more and take on bigger projects than ever before to modernize their local transportation systems to meet the demand of our growing economy.”
Southern Indiana municipalities and counties are set to receive Community Crossings funds. Larger populated areas are required to match 50% and smaller communities 25% of the state funds.
Local funding amounts are:
• Clark County $151,556
• Charlestown $495,354
• Clarksville $269,899
• Corydon $328,791
• Jefferson County $1 million
• Jeffersonville $365,954
• Madison $947,694
• Scott County $96,279
• Sellersburg $1 million
• Utica $126,322
Some Southern Indiana local governments like Floyd County and New Albany that didn't garner funds in the second round had received money from the first allotment of Community Crossings grants announced in the spring.
“Not only will this funding help keep Hoosiers safe on the road, but it will also provide a boost for economic development,” said state Rep. Karen Engleman, R-Georgetown.
“Every aspect of our economy is affected by the condition of our transportation infrastructure, and this money will go a long way to maintaining our proud reputation as the Crossroads of America.”
Since 2016, Community Crossings has provided more than $1 billion in matching funds for local construction projects. State lawmakers approved expanding the program and identifying long-term funding sources for Community Crossings in 2017.
"Indiana remains in a strong place financially and can continue investing in local communities by funding needed road and bridge projects," said state Rep. Zach Payne, R-Charlestown. "These improvements will help ensure our infrastructure is safe for Hoosiers, visitors and businesses across the state."
INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness said that Community Crossings is one of the most important tools available for local governments as they seek to upgrade roads and bridges.
“Rebuilding and improving local roads, while also addressing safety needs, promotes growth and enhances the business environment and quality of place across Indiana,” he said.
