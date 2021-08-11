CLARK COUNTY — A Southern Indiana man has been arrested and could face felony charges after an investigation by Indiana State Police into allegations of possession of child pornography.
Joshua R. Little, whose last known address was in Sellersburg, was arrested Wednesday and booked into Clark County jail on 10 preliminary charges of a level 5 felony for possession of child pornography, a news release said. Formal charges have not yet been filed, according to online court records.
Investigators with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children task force began an investigation in March 2020 after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of possible illegal activity.
Based on information gathered during the investigation, investigators wanted to speak with Little. Although he had a previous address in Sellersburg, investigators could not find a current address for the suspect. On Wednesday, with the assistance of the Sellersburg ISP Post All Crimes Policing squad, investigators conducted surveillance and spotted Little traveling on Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville. Officers conducted a traffic stop and served the search warrant at that time.
