JEFFERSONVILLE — "Let it be known that cancer did not win."
That's how the loved ones of Jeffersonville Fire Department Deputy Chief Bruce DeArk want him to be remembered. The passage is in his obituary.
He died Sunday at the age of 53 after more than two decades with the department. DeArk was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer at 49 years old.
"During his tenure as Deputy Chief, he took great pride in mentoring, training, and supervising numerous firefighters," said Deputy Chief Jason Sharp in a statement. "Deputy Chief DeArk was instrumental in the implementation of plans for disaster preparation and mitigation. He worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of the citizens of Jeffersonville, as well as the men and women of the Jeffersonville Fire Department."
"Bruce came in with me in 2012; he was named Deputy Fire Chief when I came in as mayor," said Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore. "He was much more than a firefighter to me, Bruce. I'm longtime friends with the whole family. Bruce and I go way back, I've lost a good friend."
Jeffersonville City Council At-Large member Ron Ellis offered his condolences to the family.
"He was a very valued city employee and he will be greatly missed here in our city and communities," Ellis said. "Hopefully if there's anything the city of Jeffersonville can do for Mr. DeArk's family, we stand there just wanting to know what we can do for them to help out."
Departments across Southern Indiana are sending sympathies as well.
On Facebook, the Clarksville Fire Department said it is saddened to learn of his passing.
"Chief DeArk was always willing to lend a helping hand to CFD," the department said in a post. "The members of the Clarksville Fire Department will forever be thankful of Deputy Chief DeArk's service and will keep him and his family in our thoughts and prayers as he answers his last alarm. Peace be with you."
The Sellersburg Volunteer Fire Department posted condolences.
"We are so sorry for your loss and are praying for both families during this very difficult time," the post reads.
Tri-Township Fire and Rescue shared a statement.
"The Tri-Township Fire and Rescue thoughts are with our friends at Jeffersonville Fire Department as well as the family of Deputy Chief Bruce DeArk," the department posted. "TTFD would like to extend our deepest sympathies to all who knew and worked with Deputy Chief DeArk. I am also honored to personally have worked with Bruce over many years in public safety. He will be missed."
The New Albany Fire Department also shared a message of compassion toward DeArk's family and the Jeffersonville Fire Department.
"Godspeed Chief, you will be dearly missed," it reads.
According to his obituary, DeArk graduated from Jeffersonville High School in 1986. He was a loyal Indiana University fan and joined the Jeffersonville Fire Department in 2001. He's survived by his wife, Janet DeArk, two daughters, Kayla DeArk Joly and Tori DeArk. Other loved ones listed included in-laws, nieces, nephews and the family dogs.
"I think probably the most significant thing I can say with Bruce that jumps out is he was a very strong advocate for cancer awareness," Moore said. "A lot of firefighters contract cancer in their line of duty work. He was an advocate for speaking up for awareness, for safety concerns."
